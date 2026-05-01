Here's How Satellite Connectivity Works On Your Smartphone

Some of the most premium smartphones available on the market offer satellite connectivity, like the iPhone 17, Galaxy S26, and Pixel 10 series. This technology can help reduce the dead zones you might encounter in remote areas, deserts, or oceans, and it can even provide a crucial lifeline for travelers and those in rural areas. If your phone has satellite connectivity, it can communicate with a satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which essentially acts like a cell tower in space to help you message someone, contact emergency services, or more recently, access limited app functionality.

Apple was the first smartphone company to embark on the satellite connectivity feature with the emergency SOS functionality introduced with the iPhone 14 series, which means there are several iPhones that support it. Other key players like Samsung and Google have caught up with Apple in some regards, although specific technologies and partnerships can vary between providers. For example, Apple partnered with Globalstar, and Google went with Skylo to provide emergency SOS features that closely mirror Apple's. Meanwhile, Samsung's situation is more conditional and carrier-dependent.

But from the perspective of an end user, there are two different types of satellite connectivity that you should be aware of. The first is the emergency SOS functionality that Apple introduced, which is typically provided free of charge with the purchase of a device and includes limited connectivity meant to be used in emergencies. The second type is known as direct-to-cell (D2C) service, and it's currently being rolled out by carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon. With D2C service, the connection treats the satellite similarly to a 5G cell tower, enabling more features than just emergency calls and texts.