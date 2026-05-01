NASA Plans To Put A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon By 2030 - Here's Why

While the Artemis II mission captured the public's imagination and revitalized interest in space exploration, it's only the first step. The ultimate goal of the Artemis program is to establish a permanent footprint on the moon by way of a base on the lunar South Pole. However, any such colony will require sustained nuclear power to drive vital systems like life support. Despite slashing the agency's budget, the White House has tasked NASA with providing said lunar nuclear development.

Nuclear power is the only viable solution to power a moon base because of the challenges presented by other fuel sources. Continuously transporting traditional fossil fuels from Earth is unfeasible due to the logistics and expense of such a project, and because the lunar surface alternates between two weeks of sunlight and two weeks of night, solar is out as well. There's also no wind nor flowing water on the moon's surface to drive turbines, leaving nuclear as the only realistic option.

The White House has instructed agencies to begin prototyping nuclear reactors that can be deployed to the lunar orbit as soon as 2028, with surface reactors following by 2030. Here's how Washington envisions the timeline, giving us a better idea of NASA's future of space exploration including an eventual mission to Mars.