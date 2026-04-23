The U.S. Wants To Cut NASA's Budget - Here's What It Would Actually Cost
Recently, NASA completed its historic Artemis II mission. The flight was NASA's first crewed jaunt to the moon in over half a century, and gave the astronauts an opportunity to snap some unexpectedly colorful pictures. But instead of rewarding NASA, the U.S. government wants to cut its funding, a decision with possible ramifications that could go far deeper than just budgetary.
The Trump administration recently asked Congress to slash NASA's 2027 budget by 23%. This would include a 46% cut to science programs funding, meaning NASA would lose a sizable chunk of money needed to develop spacecraft and analyze the data they send to Earth.
According to the Planetary Society — a non-governmental body involved in public outreach and political advocacy regarding space exploration — the Trump administration's proposal could potentially result in the cancellation of 53 scientific missions. Even the missions that don't get the axe wouldn't escape unscathed, as they would have to contend with significantly less funding. To add fuel to the fire, NASA and its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were recently hit by layoffs and other funding cuts, leaving the organizations in need of outside cash flow. Even if Congress turns down the Trump administration's recommended budget cuts, the mere fact that it was proposed has spooked staff members at NASA and JPL.
Save money in the short-term, lose global superpower status in the long-term
Let's pretend for a moment that Congress accepted the proposed budget cuts (a worst-case scenario). NASA would stand to lose around 2,000 staff members due to the sheer drop in funding, but even worse, could potentially lose the interest of future generations.
One of NASA's more important programs is the STEM engagement program (alternatively STEM outreach). This program gets kids hooked on aeronautical and astronomical science via rocket clubs and similar activities. STEM also helps train teachers how to provide the necessary lessons so students have fun while learning. The Chief of Space Policy at the Planetary Society, Casey Dreier, believes that if NASA's funding is cut, the organization would no longer be able to support STEM, which would turn children off learning about outer space and aeronautics. Speaking of aeronautics, NASA has contributed to the field by performing countless experiments designed to improve aircraft wing performance. The proposed funding cuts would leave NASA without the money needed to carry out these studies.
If NASA doesn't have the proper funding, it won't be able to set up lunar or Mars colonies, let alone the technology needed to turn soil into breathable oxygen for extended stays. But you know what they say: Nature abhors a vacuum. Someone would step up to fill the void, but it probably won't be SpaceX. In all honesty, China is the most likely party to colonize the moon and Mars in the absence of a properly-funded NASA. After all, unlike NASA, the Chinese space program isn't under fire by its own government. Plus, China stands a good chance of revisiting the moon before the U.S. in the foreseeable future.
To quote Fallout 4, 'Everyone disliked that'
NASA has been part of the U.S. ever since the organization was founded in 1958. One could argue they've been an essential part of the country's identity, and played a crucial role in turning the U.S. into a global superpower. NASA is part of U.S. history, and you don't mess with U.S. history.
To say many people dislike the Trump administration's proposal would be an understatement. The mere idea has drawn ire from both sides of the aisle. However, some of the plan's most vocal critics are members of the Planetary Society, including Casey Dreier and famed educator Bill Nye, who claims the budget cut is "an insult to astronauts like the Artemis crew." Dreier, meanwhile, had some choice words for the Trump administration, stating: "This isn't [because] they're not producing good science anymore. There's no rhyme or reason to it."
As outlets like the LA Times have pointed out, this isn't the first time the Trump administration tried to hamstring NASA. Trump's team made a similar request last year to Congress. And it was rejected. Senators such as Republican Jerry Moran promise to fight the Trump administration every step of the way to ensure NASA is properly funded for 2027. Although, on the off chance the budget cut goes through, NASA is reviewing its portfolio just in case it has to fund missions on Trump's proposed shoestring budget.