The U.S. Wants To Cut NASA's Budget - Here's What It Would Actually Cost

Recently, NASA completed its historic Artemis II mission. The flight was NASA's first crewed jaunt to the moon in over half a century, and gave the astronauts an opportunity to snap some unexpectedly colorful pictures. But instead of rewarding NASA, the U.S. government wants to cut its funding, a decision with possible ramifications that could go far deeper than just budgetary.

The Trump administration recently asked Congress to slash NASA's 2027 budget by 23%. This would include a 46% cut to science programs funding, meaning NASA would lose a sizable chunk of money needed to develop spacecraft and analyze the data they send to Earth.

According to the Planetary Society — a non-governmental body involved in public outreach and political advocacy regarding space exploration — the Trump administration's proposal could potentially result in the cancellation of 53 scientific missions. Even the missions that don't get the axe wouldn't escape unscathed, as they would have to contend with significantly less funding. To add fuel to the fire, NASA and its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were recently hit by layoffs and other funding cuts, leaving the organizations in need of outside cash flow. Even if Congress turns down the Trump administration's recommended budget cuts, the mere fact that it was proposed has spooked staff members at NASA and JPL.