NASA's Artemis II Crew Found A Colorful Surprise On The Moon

On April 1, NASA used the Space Launch System rocket to launch the Orion spacecraft. Its mission: Spend 10 days in orbit, fly around the moon, take pictures, do some science, and then splash down safely. NASA hopes this mission can eventually lead to a lunar colony, but for now, the astronauts have made a startling discovery. It turns out the moon isn't as drab grey as we thought.

While the Artemis II mission is one of many firsts for NASA, it's also an excuse to photograph the dark side of the moon — an area we almost never see because the moon rotates as fast as it orbits — with modern technology. The pictures recently came back, and they reveal, as Joel Kearns, Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration at NASA, told CBS News, "a lot of color on the moon." These colors were even visible to the astronauts' naked eyes.

Now, the pictures don't exactly reveal a dazzling display akin to Vincent van Gogh's "The Starry Night" painting, but it's still a wider range of shades than we've come to expect from the moon. What's so special about these colors? According to Kearns, they could indicate the presence of surface-level chemicals or minerals. Add technology that can turn lunar soil into oxygen, and NASA might have found all the ingredients necessary to set up a permanent lunar base on the far side of the moon.