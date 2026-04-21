NASA Tried Something Unexpected With A Fighter Jet, And It Could Make Flights Cheaper

While NASA's primary focus has been on the special Artemis II mission, it has been testing a new wing technology that could save airlines millions of dollars by reducing fuel consumption up to 10%. It works by maintaining smooth airflow, known as laminar flow. Testing started on the ground and has now taken flight – but not on a commercial aircraft. The NASA team mounted a three-foot scale model of a customized wing under an F-15B to test their Crossflow Attenuated Natural Laminar Flow (CATNLF) design.

In early January 2026, the testbed jet taxied around Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, reaching speeds of 144 mph. Because the team mounted the test wing vertically, they didn't have to build a costly custom aircraft. In late January 2026, the jet went airborne for a 75-minute flight that reached an altitude of 34,000 feet.

The goal is to maintain laminar airflow and reduce drag on commercial flights. Drag builds when airflow suddenly shifts, causing friction that burns fuel. Most commercial aircraft have large, swept wings that interrupt laminar flow. NASA says scientists have been trying for decades to smooth airflow on swept wings, part of the agency's attempts to improve the performance of aircraft wings.