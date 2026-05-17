4 Ways To Transform Your Old Monitors With A Raspberry Pi

The humble Raspberry Pi can be used for so many different projects, but some of the coolest ones are preventing your old monitors from becoming e-waste. From retro gaming to a whole dashboard for you and your family, these are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what you can do. They're also excellent Raspberry Pi projects for beginners, letting you get familiar with the hardware and software side of Pi.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Raspberry Pi, you're not exactly limited in terms of what monitor you can use. As we'll discuss, even old CRT TVs that you might still have in the attic or basement can find a fresh lifeline once a Pi is hooked up. From here, you can start building out even more projects as well.

Remember, the Raspberry Pi community is quite large, so if you run into a problem, someone else probably has too. Be sure to check all the wikis and documentation for the projects detailed below, as they will usually be far more in-depth than we could cover with a brief overview. Yes, no one likes to read the instruction manual, but sometimes it just makes things easier. Now, let's revitalize some monitors.