Your Next Bathroom Vanity Should Have A Smart Mirror - Here's Why

Smart mirrors offer a range of potential features, but they're not created equal. You'll want to research your options to ensure you're choosing one that physically fits your space and offers all the smart features you're looking for, whether you want to use streaming services in the bathroom or simply check the news and weather as you brush your teeth. On the security front, however, it's especially important to learn how a particular unit manages and tracks your information.

Because many smart mirrors rely on Wi-Fi to work, they can potentially be hacked into. This is especially concerning in the case of smart mirrors equipped with cameras and microphones to support functions like video calls. They could potentially be collecting and transmitting sensitive data to private servers, which is a notable concern for private parts of your home (like your bathroom). Before buying any smart mirror, be sure to check the manufacturer's privacy policy. After you've set up your smart mirror, consider enabling its Bluetooth or internet connectivity only when necessary, adjusting the privacy settings on any companion apps, and making sure your mirror is positioned so that any recording equipment won't capture anything that you'd never want being shared.

You could also experiment with using a smart mirror by trying your hand at turning your old TV into a smart mirror; on top of being a fun project, it could help you better determine whether such a device would be a worthy upgrade for your bathroom. At the very least, the more smart home gadgets you install, the more you can feel like Tony Stark — even if you haven't got an Iron Man suit.