Your Next Bathroom Vanity Should Have A Smart Mirror - Here's Why
When picking a new mirror for your bathroom, the only factors that should matter are the basics, like size and aesthetics — right? Until recently, that may have been the case. However, bathroom smart mirrors have become an increasingly popular design trend that have compelling uses beyond just sprucing up a bathroom. You'd be forgiven for assuming new innovations in smart mirror technology would be gimmicky, serving few practical purposes beyond reflecting your own face back at you. But smart mirrors really can do much more than that.
Although specific smart mirror features vary from one make and model to another, smart mirrors offer unique functionality that old-fashioned mirrors simply can't. Popular examples of such features include anti-fog functions, Bluetooth speakers (with the option to play audio from multiple sources), and even interfaces displaying the current time and temperature. If you're looking for a functional bathroom vanity upgrade that also serves an aesthetic purpose, a new smart mirror would be a great option.
Why your next bathroom vanity upgrade should be a smart mirror
Many people can benefit from using smart mirrors in the bathroom. Basic smart mirrors often include lights with adjustable brightness and different color temperature settings, which can be useful for getting ready or simply setting the mood in your bathroom. They also tend to include defoggers that come in handy following steamy showers. Smart mirrors that can play music and podcasts through built-in speakers may also appeal to those who enjoy lounging in the bath to unwind. At the very least, these kinds of bells and whistles make your bathroom more enjoyable to use.
Some smart mirrors can also display everything from your social media feeds to your most recent emails. If you're a busy professional who needs to make the most out of every second in your morning routine, such features can help you boost your overall productivity and efficiency. Sure, there's an argument to be made for avoiding screen-based tech in certain parts of your home. But being able to cross off basic work-related tasks — such as checking email — while going about your routine can really help streamline your day.
What to consider before buying a smart mirror for your bathroom vanity
Smart mirrors offer a range of potential features, but they're not created equal. You'll want to research your options to ensure you're choosing one that physically fits your space and offers all the smart features you're looking for, whether you want to use streaming services in the bathroom or simply check the news and weather as you brush your teeth. On the security front, however, it's especially important to learn how a particular unit manages and tracks your information.
Because many smart mirrors rely on Wi-Fi to work, they can potentially be hacked into. This is especially concerning in the case of smart mirrors equipped with cameras and microphones to support functions like video calls. They could potentially be collecting and transmitting sensitive data to private servers, which is a notable concern for private parts of your home (like your bathroom). Before buying any smart mirror, be sure to check the manufacturer's privacy policy. After you've set up your smart mirror, consider enabling its Bluetooth or internet connectivity only when necessary, adjusting the privacy settings on any companion apps, and making sure your mirror is positioned so that any recording equipment won't capture anything that you'd never want being shared.
You could also experiment with using a smart mirror by trying your hand at turning your old TV into a smart mirror; on top of being a fun project, it could help you better determine whether such a device would be a worthy upgrade for your bathroom. At the very least, the more smart home gadgets you install, the more you can feel like Tony Stark — even if you haven't got an Iron Man suit.