You Can Use Your Old TV As A Smart Mirror - Here's How

This smart mirror project is one of the nifty Raspberry Pi projects that will make your smart home even smarter. On the hardware side, you'll have to prepare three main items. First, grab a Raspberry Pi kit like the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 5 Starter Kit PRO or Vilros Raspberry Pi 5 Starter Kit MAX. Make sure it includes at least a microSD card (with Raspberry Pi OS preloaded is better), an HDMI cable, a power supply, and a case. Next, find a two-way mirror, such as the Supremetech See-Through Two-Way Mirror. You specifically need a two-way glass mirror, as this will let you see both your reflection and the contents on the screen. Choose one with the same size as your TV. And finally, get your old TV ready. This will serve as the smart mirror's display, so check that the screen is still functional and supports HDMI.

Besides these major hardware components, you'll want a chassis to hold everything together. You can DIY a wooden frame for this to ensure everything fits perfectly. Go ahead and add some woodworking essentials like plywood, wood glue, wood screws, and acrylic paint to your materials list.

Meanwhile, for the software aspect, you'll also need three things: The Raspberry Pi OS Desktop, MagicMirror, and MagicMirror modules. The Raspberry Pi OS Desktop is available from the Raspberry Pi downloads page, but if your Pi kit already comes with an OS preloaded, that can work too. The MagicMirror and its modules require manual installation using the official guide.