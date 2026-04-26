Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage Swings Into Action In New Trailer For Prime Video's Marvel Series
If you've been waiting for Marvel to take a real swing on something new, "Spider-Noir" needs to be on your radar. The upcoming live-action streaming series — based on the "Spider-Man Noir" comics – follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a jaded private investigator in 1930s New York who also happens to be his world's Spider-Man. After abandoning his post years prior, Reilly has to don the mask once more when his past rears its ugly head.
In the latest trailer, it's clear that the tone of "Spider-Noir" won't be quite like anything we've seen from Marvel recently. This is a hard-boiled noir, full of dark alleys and seedy characters — just set in a world full of superpowered individuals. We get a sneak peek at a few of the villains Reilly will face off against, such as Megawatt (Andrew Caldwell), Sandman (Jack Huston), Tombstone (Abraham Popoola), and the Irish mob boss Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson).
Ben Reilly might not be an Avenger, but he does have some friends on his side. They include Lamorne Morris as freelance journalist Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li as nightclub singer Cat Hardy (aka Black Cat), and Karen Rodriguez as Reilly's secretary, Janet. Based on the strength of his foes in this trailer, he'll need all the help he can get.
Nic Cage is becoming a Marvel mainstay
Cage made his Marvel debut in 2007's "Ghost Rider," just one year prior to the dawn of the MCU. He would reprise the role of Johnny Blaze in 2011's "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," though it also was not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His next Marvel role would be the catalyst for the Prime Video series, voicing Spider-Man Noir in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018). Of note, the live-action character isn't the same as the one from Sony's animated movie.
While Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is seemingly on ice following the tepid response to "Kraven the Hunter" in 2024, "Spider-Noir" could be a useful reset for the shared universe. It has certainly had to overcome its fair share of hurdles since being announced in 2023, but the eight-episode series looks to be a fun, unique take on the Spider-Man story. Whether or not it will actually prompt a revival of the SSU remains to be seen.
"Spider-Noir" debuts on MGM+ in the United States on May 25, 2026. Two days later, on May 27, 2026, all eight episodes of the series will drop on Prime Video globally. As seen in the trailer, the show will be available to watch in "True-Hue Full Color" or "Authentic Black & White," for those who prefer the old-school look.