Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage Swings Into Action In New Trailer For Prime Video's Marvel Series

If you've been waiting for Marvel to take a real swing on something new, "Spider-Noir" needs to be on your radar. The upcoming live-action streaming series — based on the "Spider-Man Noir" comics – follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a jaded private investigator in 1930s New York who also happens to be his world's Spider-Man. After abandoning his post years prior, Reilly has to don the mask once more when his past rears its ugly head.

In the latest trailer, it's clear that the tone of "Spider-Noir" won't be quite like anything we've seen from Marvel recently. This is a hard-boiled noir, full of dark alleys and seedy characters — just set in a world full of superpowered individuals. We get a sneak peek at a few of the villains Reilly will face off against, such as Megawatt (Andrew Caldwell), Sandman (Jack Huston), Tombstone (Abraham Popoola), and the Irish mob boss Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson).

Ben Reilly might not be an Avenger, but he does have some friends on his side. They include Lamorne Morris as freelance journalist Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li as nightclub singer Cat Hardy (aka Black Cat), and Karen Rodriguez as Reilly's secretary, Janet. Based on the strength of his foes in this trailer, he'll need all the help he can get.