Only These Actors Have Fought A Xenomorph, Predator, And Terminator
During the '80s and early '90s, two interplanetary monsters and one made out of metal were tearing up cinema screens, and as a result, some unfortunate souls believed they actually had a chance to take them on. A great collection of revered talent squared off against the stuff of outer space nightmares, aka the Xenomorph from the "Alien" franchise, the Yautja from "Predator" movies, and Skynet's assassin from "The Terminator" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (also the stuff of nightmares). There were only three actors, though, that had the (dis)pleasure of facing all three.
Lance Henriksen, Michael Biehn, and Bill Paxton all fought bravely against space monsters and time-traveling killer robots and lived to tell the tale, unlike their characters. The three first faced the hitman from a dark future in "The Terminator," with Paxton getting his clothes pinched as a punk at a bus stop, Henriksen being on the hunt for this mysterious killer as Detective Vukovich, and Biehn playing Kyle Reese, the man out of time, sworn to protect the mother of the human resistance, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).
The three would then reunite in 1986 for "Aliens," as Paxton and Biehn played Colonial Marines, Hudson and Hicks, with Henriksen taking on the role of the android Bishop. It was in their encounters with the Predator, however, that they'd all face the alien hunters alone, all on different occasions, but only one of them earned a rare honor.
Bill Paxton has the solo honor of being killed by a Xenomorph, Predator, and Terminator
In the case of the Predator coming up against Biehn, Henriksen, and Paxton, they all crossed paths with the Yautja years apart. Paxton was first, when the Yautja visited Los Angeles in "Predator 2" in 1990. This was followed by Henriksen, who, as Charles Bishop Weyland, found himself caught in the middle of the battle of the beasties in 2004's "Alien vs. Predator." As for Biehn, it wouldn't be until 2025, and in animated form, that he'd end up in a dogfight with a Yautja alien ship in "Predator: Killer of Killers."
It's the late, great Paxton, though, that will be immortalized as the only star killed by all three movie monsters. The punk got terminated by Arnie, Hudson was dragged down to the depths in "Aliens," and his smart-mouthed cop was killed on a train in "Predator 2." Henriksen, on the other hand, met his end off-screen by the Terminator, was impaled by a Yautja in "Alien vs. Predator," and got a peaceful exit in "Alien 3" when Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) turned off his power.
As for Biehn, while he did indeed die in "The Terminator," it was a self-sacrifice, and the Xenomorphs didn't get him either. Instead, Hicks was killed during the opening credits of "Alien 3", after being impaled during cryosleep. Then, in "Killer of Killers," he got an impressively animated decapitation. All those exits are pretty awesome, but they're nothing compared to Paxton's prize-winning offings in all his appearances. After that, it's quite simply game over.