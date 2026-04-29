Only These Actors Have Fought A Xenomorph, Predator, And Terminator

During the '80s and early '90s, two interplanetary monsters and one made out of metal were tearing up cinema screens, and as a result, some unfortunate souls believed they actually had a chance to take them on. A great collection of revered talent squared off against the stuff of outer space nightmares, aka the Xenomorph from the "Alien" franchise, the Yautja from "Predator" movies, and Skynet's assassin from "The Terminator" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (also the stuff of nightmares). There were only three actors, though, that had the (dis)pleasure of facing all three.

Lance Henriksen, Michael Biehn, and Bill Paxton all fought bravely against space monsters and time-traveling killer robots and lived to tell the tale, unlike their characters. The three first faced the hitman from a dark future in "The Terminator," with Paxton getting his clothes pinched as a punk at a bus stop, Henriksen being on the hunt for this mysterious killer as Detective Vukovich, and Biehn playing Kyle Reese, the man out of time, sworn to protect the mother of the human resistance, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).

The three would then reunite in 1986 for "Aliens," as Paxton and Biehn played Colonial Marines, Hudson and Hicks, with Henriksen taking on the role of the android Bishop. It was in their encounters with the Predator, however, that they'd all face the alien hunters alone, all on different occasions, but only one of them earned a rare honor.