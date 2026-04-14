5 Darkest Sci-Fi Movie Universes Of All Time, Ranked

As rightfully highlighted in the classic sitcom "Cheers," making your way in the world today takes everything you've got, and that demand has only become greater in recent years. Don't worry, we've been there. You get halfway through a daily doomscroll and wonder if we've ended up in the wrong timeline. Worry not, though, because as testing as times might be, Hollywood has played a part in bringing a variety of hellish universes to life that remind us things really aren't that bad after all. In fact, we've made a list of the really bad ones we're glad we'll never see. Maybe. Fingers crossed.

From futures that have left humanity in the dust, to worlds of tomorrow that we'd prefer to move further down the calendar, this brutal bag of planet-wrecking timelines crammed with killer robots and bloodthirsty monsters highlights just how lucky we are. The annoying thing about it all, however, is that as much as we hate to admit it, they're all universes we can't help but love going back to.

Realms of alternate reality that we wouldn't dare consider sending our least favorite in-law to (you know the one), but would happily observe from the comfort of our sofa or favorite cinema screen. So take a look at this list of universes and reconsider that ours might actually be a decent one.