5 Most Brutal Deaths In Sci-Fi Movies

Delivered like a bullet you just can't dodge, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) makes the rules of life and death in "The Matrix" abundantly clear to Neo (Keanu Reeves). "The body cannot live without the mind." It's one of the many dark elements of breaking free from the Wachowskis' digital prison, and it's brought home with brutal impact by Joe Pantoliano's steak-loving traitor, Cypher.

After turning his back on humanity and choosing to rejoin the Matrix, Cypher reveals to his team what plans are ahead as he disconnects some of his former friends, killing them instantly. Humans being transformed into living batteries for the machines is bad enough, but turning out the lights of our heroes as easily as unplugging a lamp makes things even worse.

The first to go is Apoc (Julian Arahanga), who ragdolls to the floor before Neo and the rest of the Nebuchadnezzar crew understand what's happening. What makes this even more heartbreaking is that Switch (Belinda McCrory) quickly recognizes what's coming and pleads for another way. "Not like this. Not like this," she says, before her eyes roll back and she falls to the floor as well. While it might not be as gruesome as some of the other deaths on this list, getting unplugged in "The Matrix" shows that even with all the guns ("lots of guns") and extensive kung fu knowledge only a download away, death can be handed out just as easily, and it doesn't even take a machine or an Agent to do the deed.