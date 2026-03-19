5 Sci-Fi Remakes That Were Better Than The Original Movie

Remakes are like stale popcorn. It's likely you're not going to enjoy it, but curiosity always sees you going back for more. Besides sequels, superhero movies, and anything that can be made a franchise of, remakes are one of the biggest gambles to embark on in Hollywood, and more often than not, they don't pay off. They rarely recapture the magic of the original film they're trying to replicate or improve upon. There are some, however, that do just that and more, and a lot of them can be found in the science fiction section of your watchlist.

Aliens, dangerous science experiments, and interplanetary takeovers have all been given a good, solid first try, with some rightfully finding a place in cinematic history as a result. That's probably why, years later, other directors would try their hand at retelling these stories, and in doing so, deliver a remake that actually surpasses its predecessor.

With that in mind, here are five great movies that took notes from the previous example and made groundbreaking, beloved versions of their own. All we ask is that you remember the unwritten rule about remakes: just because your favorite film got an update, it doesn't mean the original is any worse. Except, well, maybe "The Crazies."