5 Best Sci-Fi Movie Twists Of All Time

There's so much fun to be had in science fiction, including telling a story that pulls the rug out from under its audience. After laying out the groundwork for a world we'll spend an hour or more in, the final act shakes us to our core and leaves us questioning everything we thought we knew. It's these twists that make these tales from other worlds or timelines, not too dissimilar from our own, absolute classics we always want to return to. Keeping that in mind, we've put together a list of five of the best sci-fi movie twists of all time. These are the kind of 'gotcha' moments that leave us gathering ourselves or, by the time the credits roll, staring into the blackness of the movie theater until the lights come on.

Some are absolute classics that have us going back to the story they're part of, like a jigsaw puzzle we've already solved, and figuring out what piece went where and when. Admittedly, others have become so integral to popular culture that the jig has been up for so long; they don't quite pack the punch they once did. Nevertheless, they're still a wonderful part of beloved science fiction stories that have made their mark in movie history. Naturally, though, when it comes to big twists in sci-fi, we've got to begin with the familial reveal from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Oh yeah, and if you hadn't guessed already, there are spoilers ahead.