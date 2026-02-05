The Witcher Star Freya Allan's Underrated Sci-Fi 2024 Movie Is Streaming On Hulu
Fans of Netflix's "The Witcher" know Freya Allan as Ciri – the child of destiny and princess of Cintra. Allan received Saturn Award nominations for her performance as Ciri in 2021 and 2024, proving that her talent can stand out even when she appears in one of the best Netflix shows alongside an iconic character like the witcher Geralt himself. Even more impressively, Allan was nominated for her performance as Mae, the leading human character in the 2024 sci-fi movie "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," which is now streaming on Hulu.
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" holds a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, whereas its 80% Rotten Tomatoes score indicates that other audiences view it more favorably. Critics have praised "Kingdom" for being an "inspired reworking" of the worldbuilding laid down in the franchise's previous films. It ranks #5 on the Rotten Tomatoes list of all "Planet of the Apes" movies, where "War for the Planet of the Apes" reigns as #1 with a 94% rating. There's a high bar to reach, and several tough acts to follow, but "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" rises to the challenge and is certainly worth a watch.
An overlooked blockbuster with substance
Like other films in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" takes place in a world populated primarily by sapient ape characters. Acclaimed actors like Owen Teague and Kevin Durand appear in the film, but masterful use of VFX transforms them into apes that are barely recognizable as the real-world performers. Freya Allan stars as one of the relatively few human characters in the film, placing a significant burden on her shoulders to make sure the audience can find a relatable "human element" in the story.
Director Wes Ball, known best for the "Maze Runner" trilogy, achieved something special with "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." It's a visually stunning blockbuster that has substance and a meaningful message. In her review of the film, critic Christina Newland expressed that it "explores dilemmas that haunt our real world." This is a powerful film that shouldn't be overlooked, even amid the influx of exciting sci-fi movies slated for 2026. "Kingdom for the Planet of the Apes" should definitely have a place on your Hulu watchlist.