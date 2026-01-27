2026 Sci-Fi Movies You Need To Keep On Your Radar
It looks like 2026 is shaping up to be a solid year for sci-fi movie fans. With all the fun we had with the best sci-fi flicks of 2025, it seemed right to take a look at what audiences can expect in 2026, and so far, things are looking rather promising. From sequels fans have been clamoring for to movies that look like they're going to be high on the entertainment factor, some of these films are likely aiming to become classics within the genre.
We did our best to give you the most accurate release dates possible, but do remember that delays are fairly common in the entertainment industry. We also did our best to provide a trailer whenever they were available to give you a taste of what's to come, but some of these are so far out on the calendar that no teasers have been revealed yet. And as we wait with bated breath for this year's wave of films, don't forget there's still plenty of available content to help ease the anticipation. Whether it's checking out some of the best sci-fi sitcoms of all time or even a cult classic series inspired by "Guardians of the Galaxy," there's plenty to enjoy while we all sit tight for these flicks to make their way to theaters.
Dune: Part Three — December 18
Even if it hurt us, we couldn't get enough of seeing "Dune: Part Two" in 4DX definition. And though we thought a nuclear war might arrive before the third installment in the series, it looks as though fans of the spice-consuming world can finally look forward to "Dune: Part Three" seeing release this year. For one key person on the team, it may be their last sequel, but hopefully, fans can expect more from the franchise once this one arrives.
Based on the works of Frank Herbert, "Dune: Part Three" is expected to follow "Dune Messiah," the second book in the series. The story takes place 12 years after the events of the first novel, with Paul "Muad'Dib" Atreides ruling as emperor. After becoming the messiah to the Fremen, Atreides realizes he is unable to stop his holy war and must work toward preventing humanity from meeting its doom. Along with expected returning cast members Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, Momoa's son is also expected to play a role as Leto II. Robert Pattinson is also on board as Scytale, an antagonist to Atreides.
"Dune: Part Two" was a 2025 nominee for the best motion picture of the year and won best sound and best achievement in visual effects. Yet director Denis Villeneuve has gone on record stating this will be his last "Dune" film, though he's okay with someone else taking the helm. However, it's far too early to make predictions on what's in store after this one. Expect "Dune: Part Three" to arrive December 18, 2026.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day — July 31
While this list has no intention of being solely sci-fi movies featuring Zendaya, it's also not our fault the actress has found herself in two different sci-fi blockbuster series. We've been following the news of the latest "Spider-Man" movie since November 2024, at least, and fans of the web-slinger can finally expect this one in theaters in 2026. While the official trailer hasn't been released at the time of this writing, a trailer did leak online. We can't show it to you, but look above to see Tom Holland rocking the new Spidey suit he helped design.
The latest installment of the "Spider-Man" franchise follows Holland as Peter Parker, who is trying to focus on his personal life rather than his superhero persona. However, all of that changes when his friends fall victim to a new threat, forcing him to team with an unlikely ally and take to the streets as Spider-Man once again. Along with Holland and Zendaya reprising their roles, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" also includes Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal as Bruce Banner and Frank Castle, respectively. If you know your Marvel characters, then you should be excited already.
With this being the fourth Spidey movie for Holland, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is planned to be the start of a new trilogy. "Brand New Day" is also intended to be a setup for the conclusion to the Multiverse Saga alongside "Avengers: Doomsday" (which also had its trailer leaked), with "Avengers: Secret Wars" being the finale. "Spider-Man: Brand New Days" hits theaters July 31, 2026.
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die — February 13
It's far too early for us to include this pick in our five best movies about AI for a number of reasons, but it's hard not to be excited for Gore Verbinski's "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die." The film is a return for the director, whose work hasn't been on the big screen in almost 10 years (you may be familiar with him directing the first three "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies). How much you enjoy this movie may depend on whether you think artificial intelligence measures are causing everything to collapse.
"Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" involves a peculiarly dressed man (Sam Rockwell) who claims he is from a dystopian future. After happening upon a diner in Los Angeles, the man must do his best to convince a group of exasperated patrons that they must help him rescue the world from artificial intelligence that's gone rogue. Along with Rockwell, the movie also stars Haley Lu Richardson, Zazie Beetz, Michael Peña, and Asim Chaudhry, among others.
Though the film did get at least one surprise screening at 2025's Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, back in September 2025, larger audiences will have to wait for its official release. Critics who have seen it give the film positive reviews, as it currently holds a 94% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. In a review for IGN Movies, Matt Donato states, "'Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die' is a laugh-filled yet incredibly dark and poignant fever dream that pleads for a safer AI tomorrow." Expect this one February 13, 2026.
Project Hail Mary — March 20
When an Andy Weir novel becomes a movie, it's hard for critics and audiences not to notice — especially as he is known for his scientific accuracy. In 2015, his novel "The Martian" was turned into a movie starring Matt Damon, and even back then we were pretty excited about seeing the first trailer. The film still holds positive Rotten Tomatoes scores, and now Weir's work is returning to the big screen with "Project Hail Mary," which is based on his novel of the same name from 2021.
"Project Hail Mary" follows the story of science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), who awakens aboard a spaceship far from Earth. With no idea about his whereabouts or identity, Grace realizes he's actually on a mission to prevent the sun from dying due to an alien microscopic organism known as Astrophage. The teacher's wits and knowledge are put to the test as he attempts to save the world, but Grace also learns he may not have to do it solo. Along with Gosling, "Project Hail Mary" also stars Sandra Hüller, Ken Leung, and Lionel Boyce, among others.
The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who astute fans may recognize as the writers and producers of the "Spider-Verse" series. It's the first time the two have directed together in around 10 years, though they have been involved in other projects together since then. With all the names attached to this film, it's hard not to get excited, but sci-fi fans will have to wait until March 20 to see if this movie can live up to the hype.
The Bride! — March 6
We're fans of sci-fi movies based on short stories, and this liking extends to movies based on novels as well. This is especially true if we're talking about a movie loosely based on the first sci-fi novel ever, Mary Shelley's 1818 classic "Frankenstein." While director Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Bride!" takes a large amount of influence from the 1935 Hollywood classic "The Bride of Frankenstein," there's no avoiding the ties to the original book.
"The Bride!" is set in 1930s Chicago, wherein Frankenstein's Monster (Christian Bale) seeks out the help of Dr. Euphronius (Annette Bening). The two find a young murdered woman, and thus the Bride (Jessie Buckley) is born. The Bride and the Monster then go on a questionable adventure that brings about romance, upheaval of societal norms, and the police. Along with Bening, Buckley, and Bale, "The Bride!" also stars Penélope Cruz, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Peter Sarsgaard, among others.
Part revenge story, "The Bride!" also focuses on themes of liberation and independence. It also takes a rather punk-rock approach to a classic literary character, which may draw the curiosity or ire of some sci-fans. The film is also a family affair: Maggie's brother Jake Gyllenhaal has a role (interestingly, the first time the two have worked together since 2001's "Donnie Darko), and Peter Sarsgaard is also her husband. Expect "The Bride!" to arrive March 6.