2026 Sci-Fi Movies You Need To Keep On Your Radar

It looks like 2026 is shaping up to be a solid year for sci-fi movie fans. With all the fun we had with the best sci-fi flicks of 2025, it seemed right to take a look at what audiences can expect in 2026, and so far, things are looking rather promising. From sequels fans have been clamoring for to movies that look like they're going to be high on the entertainment factor, some of these films are likely aiming to become classics within the genre.

We did our best to give you the most accurate release dates possible, but do remember that delays are fairly common in the entertainment industry. We also did our best to provide a trailer whenever they were available to give you a taste of what's to come, but some of these are so far out on the calendar that no teasers have been revealed yet. And as we wait with bated breath for this year's wave of films, don't forget there's still plenty of available content to help ease the anticipation. Whether it's checking out some of the best sci-fi sitcoms of all time or even a cult classic series inspired by "Guardians of the Galaxy," there's plenty to enjoy while we all sit tight for these flicks to make their way to theaters.