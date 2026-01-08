5 Best Movies About AI, Ranked

Like it or not, artificial intelligence has played a major part in shaping 2025. Whether you're excited that AI can complete tasks you never want to do again or you're annoyed that AI may be the reason your next smartphone costs more, its influence on tech this year is hard to miss. For better or for worse, AI is likely here to stay, so we devised a list of some of the best movies that have their own perspectives on the subject.

For this list, we made sure that each film holds high esteem from critics and audiences alike. Along with some of these movies earning notable nominations and awards, we made sure each film on this list has a high audience and critic score over on Rotten Tomatoes. The flicks in the list below will have you meeting with creepy AI dolls, hunting for androids, watching peculiar relationships with AI unfold, and even stopping the world from nuclear destruction.

We did our best to let you know where each of these movies are streaming, but be aware that a number of them are currently only available to rent. Once you're done checking out this selection of films, you can also view our choices for the best sci-fi movies of 2025, to see how our list compares to your own.