A Cult Classic Sci-Fi Series Inspired James Gunn's Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies
In some modern media you can see the tendrils of inspiration from older movies and shows as new content borrows elements from days of yore, including the visual flair and director's style as well as the stories and characters. That's certainly the case with James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, featuring some of Marvel's most beloved films of the last decade. In 2014, when Marvel hired Gunn to co-write the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" film, he built upon ideas introduced in a classic sci-fi series called "Farscape." Particularly, the idea of a band of misfits coming together for a purpose greater than themselves — also a core theme of the Jim Henson Company series that premiered on the Sci-Fi Channel (SyFy) from 1999 to 2003. The characters are remarkably similar: from a brutish, ruff-and-gruff fighter, to aliens with weird powers and a wisecracking leading man from Earth.
Gunn shared his enthusiasm for the show, and its influence on "Guardians," in an old Twitter post back in 2017. He said people are always asking about potential inspiration drawn from "a million films" or other media. "Usually the answer is no. [But] in the case of 'Farscape' it is most definitely YES." This also means that if you can't get enough of the "Guardians," or want something similar, you can watch "Farscape" to appreciate its eclectic band of space oddballs and clever, subversive storylines.
Of course, sci-fi fans are not exactly starved for content at the moment, with some really fantastic sci-fi movie releases and just as enthralling sci-fi TV shows airing over the past year. It's still intriguing to go back and watch some of the classics from time to time to see where things might have changed, especially in the visual effects department.
How does Farscape compare to the Guardians of the Galaxy movies?
Comparatively, "Farscape" spans four seasons, with 22 episodes each, that aired from 1999 to 2003 — technically until 2004 if you count the miniseries. That's versus "Guardians of the Galaxy," which currently spans three full-length films, as well as some added context in other Marvel movies. "Farscape" had a lot of time to flesh out its characters and storylines, which means you, as the viewer, get more time with that universe and the crew of Moya, the living ship central to the series. A welcome boon, since "Farscape" has a 90% critic rating and 87% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The show follows John Crichton, a human sucked through a wormhole who ends up trapped with a diverse band of characters in space. This is not unlike the origin story of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord (Peter Quill) and his makeshift crew in the original "Guardians" — though Quill's crew meets by happenstance. John's romance with another character, Aeryn, mirrors Quill and Gamora's relationship in "Guardians." Each "Farscape" episode sees the roving alien band solving a new problem, like the central theme of each "Guardians" film. Both IPs offer up a ton of pop-culture references and fourth-wall breaks with clever nods to Earth. See "Guardians'" classic tunes, Quill's comedic references to Earth culture, and oozing sarcasm. "Farscape" has that in its own quirky way as well. Often, Crichton, like Quill, is the only one that understands the references or jokes he's making — alongside the audience, of course.
You can watch "Farscape" via The Roku Channel, The CW, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex for free with ads. You can also rent or buy the series on most major platforms. If you're looking for something else out of this world, maybe consider a mind-bending modern sci-fi movie based on classic short stories?