A Cult Classic Sci-Fi Series Inspired James Gunn's Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies

In some modern media you can see the tendrils of inspiration from older movies and shows as new content borrows elements from days of yore, including the visual flair and director's style as well as the stories and characters. That's certainly the case with James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, featuring some of Marvel's most beloved films of the last decade. In 2014, when Marvel hired Gunn to co-write the original "Guardians of the Galaxy" film, he built upon ideas introduced in a classic sci-fi series called "Farscape." Particularly, the idea of a band of misfits coming together for a purpose greater than themselves — also a core theme of the Jim Henson Company series that premiered on the Sci-Fi Channel (SyFy) from 1999 to 2003. The characters are remarkably similar: from a brutish, ruff-and-gruff fighter, to aliens with weird powers and a wisecracking leading man from Earth.

Gunn shared his enthusiasm for the show, and its influence on "Guardians," in an old Twitter post back in 2017. He said people are always asking about potential inspiration drawn from "a million films" or other media. "Usually the answer is no. [But] in the case of 'Farscape' it is most definitely YES." This also means that if you can't get enough of the "Guardians," or want something similar, you can watch "Farscape" to appreciate its eclectic band of space oddballs and clever, subversive storylines.

Of course, sci-fi fans are not exactly starved for content at the moment, with some really fantastic sci-fi movie releases and just as enthralling sci-fi TV shows airing over the past year. It's still intriguing to go back and watch some of the classics from time to time to see where things might have changed, especially in the visual effects department.