Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Says Arrogance Cost Him A Major Marvel Superhero Role

He might be known as tough-as-nails drifter Reacher and the star of Netflix's "War Machine," but there was a time when Alan Ritchson came very close to earning superhero status in one of the biggest movie franchises ever made. Ritchson, who has now spent three seasons as ex-military police officer Jack Reacher in the hit Prime Video series, told Men's Health in an interview that he came close to being cast as the MCU's Thor, only to have his thunder stolen by Chris Hemsworth.

Looking back on the job opportunity that passed him by, Ritchson has openly admitted that missing out on the role was no one else's fault but his own. "I didn't take it seriously. I was like, 'They'll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.'" The feedback he got lined up with his regret, being told after the audition that he hadn't shown "the craft" that Marvel was looking for.

To have gone for the hero role with such a casual attitude might surprise some die-hard Ritchson fans, given his career before turning henchman into paste in "Reacher." Before Jason Momoa took the title of lord of the seas, Ritchson was Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in the Superman prequel series "Smallville." Flash forward to 2018, and he donned another crime-fighting costume, this time as Hank Hall, aka Hawk, in "Titans." However, there's one role that DC fans were keen to see him in, but it seems the head of that universe might have other plans.