4 Cheap Phone Carriers That Use AT&T's Network

Whether you're looking to swap network carriers or just trying to find a better price for your preferred network, deciding whether or not to go with one of the big three — Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile — can be annoying. Not only do you need to compare coverage, but you also need to look at pricing. If you're in an area where AT&T offers the best coverage, then you have a few options to take into account.

First, you can take advantage of perks like AT&T's OneConnect plan, bundling your home internet and phone service together. However, there are some limitations to be aware of, and if you're just trying to get phone service, then the cheapest plan the company offers at the time of this article's writing is $50 for a single line, and that doesn't even get you unlimited data. This is where MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) can really help even the playing field.

Not only do MVNOs often offer the same coverage as one of the big three networks, but their prices are often lower. This makes MVNOs one of the best ways to get a cheap phone plan. And, if you're currently looking to get AT&T service somewhere, but don't want to pay the full prices that AT&T asks, then there are a number of highly rated MVNOs you can choose from, all of which offer cheap plans for $50 a month or under with unlimited data.