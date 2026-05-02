Amazon Kindle devices have been available for almost 20 years now. However, if you're planning to get one of Amazon's e-readers for the first time, or you just got a brand new one, you might be asking yourself how to get back to the Home Screen on your Kindle. Fortunately, you're not alone in this journey. When I first got my Kindle Paperwhite, it took me a few good minutes to figure out how to go back to the Home Screen after I started reading a book. To do that on an open-book page, tap near the clock in your Kindle, and then press "Home" on the upper left corner.

Unlike smartphones and tablets, which have more familiar interfaces, Kindles don't use a swipe up to go back to the Home Screen, nor do they feature a physical Home Button. While you could say that once you start reading a book, you won't leave it until you finish, it still feels weird that the most straightforward way to return to the Home Screen on a Kindle requires users to tap twice. Still, if you're browsing in the Kindle Store, then you could reach for the "X" button on the top right corner, which also leads you straight to the Home Screen, so you can browse titles from your library, Amazon's suggestions, and more.