5 Settings You Should Change On Your Kindle Immediately

If there's one feature the Kindle is best known for, it's the impressive battery life. Most models can last a few weeks, and some can even go up to three months on just a single charge. Part of why the Kindle can run this long is its airplane mode. It works similar to your phone's airplane mode — as soon as you turn it on, your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections turn off. Both wireless features can put some serious dent in your battery runtime, so having airplane mode on will make sure you won't have to charge your Kindle every day.

To enable airplane mode on your Kindle, go to the Home or Library screen and press the down arrow at the top center to open the Quick Actions panel. Then, tap the airplane icon. When not in use, your Kindle can even last for months on airplane mode. I've personally experienced this and was surprised when my Paperwhite still had some battery left after at least six months of it collecting dust on my bookshelf. One important thing to keep in mind about airplane mode: with the feature enabled, Sync won't work as it's dependent on the internet. If you want to sync your Kindle to your account, simply deactivate airplane mode and connect to your Wi-Fi.

Another Kindle setting you should change immediately to save your battery is Power Saver. This stretches out your runtime more by putting the device to sleep mode that consumes less power. It does so once it detects that you haven't used your Kindle for several hours. To switch on Power Saver, navigate to All Settings and find Device options. Press the toggle next to Power Saver near the bottom of the page.