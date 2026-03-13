This $16 Gadget Makes Reading Your Kindle In Bed Way More Comfortable

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While some may argue that there's simply no need for a Kindle anymore, this device lineup still does its part to serve as a useful e-reader. With access to a large library of books and screens designed to make digital books look like print, there are still a lot of reasons to enjoy an Amazon Kindle. For those that use them, grabbing this remote that can turn the pages on your Kindle for you is a good idea — but the accessory has a few more capabilities, as well.

Available to Amazon Prime members at a reduced price, the Datafy Page Turner for Kindle offers a radio frequency remote that can pair with a variety of devices, notably Amazon Kindle e-readers. With an easy-to-use design, it can turn pages on the device for you, which is useful if you're leaving it on a stand or support. The item is backed by customer who left positive reviews and find this feature especially great for some bedroom setups.

While you may need to check which types of Kindle devices the Page Turner supports, it's designed to be used with a case and includes a strap for the remote for safe keeping. It's a highly ranked item and an Amazon's Choice pick for its positive reviews and good price.