This $16 Gadget Makes Reading Your Kindle In Bed Way More Comfortable
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While some may argue that there's simply no need for a Kindle anymore, this device lineup still does its part to serve as a useful e-reader. With access to a large library of books and screens designed to make digital books look like print, there are still a lot of reasons to enjoy an Amazon Kindle. For those that use them, grabbing this remote that can turn the pages on your Kindle for you is a good idea — but the accessory has a few more capabilities, as well.
Available to Amazon Prime members at a reduced price, the Datafy Page Turner for Kindle offers a radio frequency remote that can pair with a variety of devices, notably Amazon Kindle e-readers. With an easy-to-use design, it can turn pages on the device for you, which is useful if you're leaving it on a stand or support. The item is backed by customer who left positive reviews and find this feature especially great for some bedroom setups.
While you may need to check which types of Kindle devices the Page Turner supports, it's designed to be used with a case and includes a strap for the remote for safe keeping. It's a highly ranked item and an Amazon's Choice pick for its positive reviews and good price.
Amazon Prime users save 20% on the Datafy Page Turner
The case-friendly Datafy Page Turner for Kindle is available for $15.99 for those with Amazon Prime, saving a good amount over the typical retail price of $19.99. This remote is available in matcha green, black, pink, and other colors, and it sits at No. 1 on the best-selling Camera & Camcorder Remote Controls list. There are a few good reasons why.
It's compatible with a variety of devices, including Kindle Paperwhite, Oasis, and Voyage models; Android tablets; and iPhones and iPads. However, the product page notes that the Kindle seventh and eighth generations, along with the Amazon Fire HD 10th and 11th generations, are not supported. The device doesn't rely on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, so setting it up is straightforward. With USB Type-C charging, this page turner can last from one to three months, depending on how often you use it.
With a 4.5-star rating and over 6,200 reviews, users give this device high marks for its strong battery life. Customers also appreciate how they can use it in their bed without getting their arms out of the covers. Though some buyers also praise the clicker's ease of use and convenience, others report it missing a page turn or randomly turning multiple pages for them. To go with this accessory, you should check out seven free apps every Kindle owner needs to start using, along with verifying some hidden perks Prime members can start using.