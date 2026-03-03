5 E-Readers On Amazon That Users Swear By

The Kindle Paperwhite, which is Amazon's most popular e-reader, is also the best-rated e-reader on the company's e-commerce platform, with a buyer rating of 4.6 out of 5, based on over 17,000 reviews. It costs $160, and Amazon shoppers have largely positive words to share for the Paperwhite and appreciate its ease of use, ability to hold thousands of eBooks, and impressive battery life. The most notable complaints are around the presence of lock screen ads, which can be removed by paying an additional $20, and the upselling of eBooks as recommendations on the home screen.

Otherwise, there is much to like about the Kindle Paperwhite. It has a 7-inch e-ink display with a backlight and includes 16GB of storage. However, the available usable storage is around 13GB, as the rest is taken up by the Kindle software. That said, storage is never going to be an issue as Amazon gives unlimited cloud storage for any digital content you buy from the company. The battery is rated to last up to 12 weeks on a single charge, and you can fully charge the Paperwhite in about 2.5 hours using a 9-watt USB-C power brick, which is not supplied in the box. However, you can use pretty much any USB-C wall adapter you have on hand. In other features, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi and is available in three colors.

Access to Amazon's massive eBook and audiobook store is one of the biggest advantages of any Kindle, including the Paperwhite. You can also find pretty much any book on there. Moreover, there is the option of going with the paid Kindle Unlimited subscription for free access to millions of titles or enjoy a rotating catalog of books as part of Prime Reading, which is a perk of Amazon Prime membership.