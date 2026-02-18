4 Kindle Alternatives On Amazon Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Amazon Kindle has become one of the most popular ebook readers on the market. It utilizes an E-Ink display that reduces eye strain and gives the pages of ebooks a somewhat paper-like feel. This kind of ergonomics has made it popular among book lovers, as has its integration with Amazon's massive ebook library. Newer Kindle models have even grown beyond reading functionalities and come with technological advances like waterproofing that allows users to kick back with ebooks at the pool or in the bathtub. Long battery life and a lightweight design make it easy to keep around no matter where you go.

But with the Amazon Kindle's popularity has come plenty of competition. There are a lot of e-readers and tablet-like devices that offer similar features to the Kindle, and it can be argued that many of them provide a better e-reading experience. Amazon even stocks many of these devices, so we decided to explore the inventory and nail down some Kindle alternatives that Amazon customers love. While you can find expensive tablets on Amazon all day long, we focused on devices that, at least to some extent, offer features designed specifically for book lovers. Emerging brands like Boox and Kobo sell such devices on Amazon, and we found a couple of others with devices worth considering.