Are Kindles Actually Better For Your Eyes Than Tablets?

Reading is a wonderfully relaxing pastime that gets your eyes off screens for a welcome break. Ironically, however, many people have switched to reading e-books. You can do this on a tablet, even smartphone or laptop, but ideally, you'd use an e-reader. E-readers are purpose-built for reading eBooks, and they have plenty of advantages over a paperback. They can help reduce clutter and the accumulation of dust since you can get rid of the massive library of paperback novels at home. If you borrow from the local library, you don't have to worry about making trips to both pick up new books and return them. You can carry thousands of book titles in your pocket, perfect for travel and vacations, especially with waterproof e-readers, but there's another major advantage: e-readers are healthier for your eyes than tablets.

Tablets offer access to e-reading apps like Kindle, but with their bright, color screens, reading on one doesn't solve the issue of reducing screen time. E-readers do, and they are better for your eyesight versus an LCD thanks to technology called e-ink that's designed to mimic the look of a true book. It is worth noting that there are some tablets that function as tablet/e-reader hybrids, which might make you wonder if there's even a need for an Amazon Kindle anymore. But when considering a traditional tablet versus e-reader, you'll want to use the latter for reading.