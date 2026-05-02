Is The 10th-Gen iPad Worth Buying In 2026?

The iPad 10 has been on the market for almost four years now. Unlike the iPhone 16 or even the Apple Watch Series 10, this device isn't expected to receive many software updates in the coming years, since the other two are brand-new. Besides that, sitting at the end of Apple's tablet lineup, its processor is nowhere near as good as the more recent versions. The A14 Bionic was available on the iPhone 12, and Apple currently offers the A19 as its most basic chip for the A series.

In addition, the iPad 10 starts at 64GB of storage, which is not even enough to update the iPad software. A common issue among iPad users, Apple's most recent tablets have at least 128GB of storage, making it easier to get the latest software updates whenever they're available.

Spending over $350 on a tablet that will be hard to update with a processor that's already a bit old, and might lose the ability to get new software versions in the near future, doesn't seem the smartest choice, even if the tablet itself is still reliable and will work as expected.