Forget The Pro And Air, iPad 12 May Be The Best New iPad To Buy In 2026
Apple's entry-level iPad may get its iPhone 17 moment as soon as next year, if a new leak is accurate. MacWorld found information about some of Apple's 2026 iPads in an internal pre-release version of iOS 26, indicating that the iPad 12 tablet will feature the A19 chip that currently powers the standard iPhone 17 model.
The iPad 11 released earlier this year comes with an A16 chip inside; the same processor Apple launched with the iPhone 14 series in 2022. Apple has routinely used an older iPhone chip inside the cheapest iPad, which meant the tablet lagged behind the newest iPhones in terms of performance. That's not necessarily a bad idea for an entry-level tablet that starts at $349, and is often primarily used for content consumption.
The iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro are better alternatives than the base iPad for work and productivity, especially after the iPadOS 26 upgrade that makes the iPad work more like a Mac. An A19-powered iPad 12 would become the iPad to buy next year instead one of the more expensive iPad models. It's not just about the 50% speed boost that the A19 chip brings to the table compared to the A16 chip inside the iPad 11. It's the 8GB of RAM and the speedier N1 wireless chip that may make a bigger difference.
What's so special about the iPhone 17?
The iPhone 17 has been consistently sold out since the first preorder weekend thanks to Apple's decision not to raise its starting price, despite the significant specs upgrade. The iPhone 17 has the same high-end screen as the iPhone 17 Pro and features twice the storage space (256GB) of its predecessor. The faster, more efficient A19 chip is also a highlight, and finally, the front and rear cameras were also upgraded this year. Add the $799 starting price, and the iPhone 17 Pro is an incredible device.
Apple may have had a good reason to beef up the specs on the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 18 will reportedly split its launch schedule into spring 2027, according to rumors. The iPhone 17 has to be an exciting prospect to buyers a year from now. There's no pressure on Apple to give the iPad 12 a similarly impressive upgrade, but the company may have a different reason to choose the A19 chip.
Apple Intelligence is behind rival AIs, but Apple has been future-proofing its hardware so it'll be ready to handle more AI features. All Macs start with 16GB of RAM, even the cheapest Air. All new iPhones have 8GB of RAM (iPhone 17) or 12GB of RAM (iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max). The M3 iPad Air has 8GB of RAM, while the M5 iPad Pros feature 12GB or 16GB of memory. Apple gave the iPad 11 a big upgrade this year, without raising the starting price. The base model features the A16 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Add the A19 into the picture, and the iPad 12 will become the equivalent of the iPhone 17 when it comes to value-for-money, assuming the $349 starting price remains unchanged.