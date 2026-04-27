Will Smith Argued Against Shooting The Bad Boys Scene That Made Him A Movie Star

Although Will Smith's acting career truly began with "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," where he practically played a TV sitcom version of himself, his road to global movie stardom happened a few years later. After getting small parts in "Where the Day Takes You" and "Made in America," he purposefully took the lead role in the low-key drama, "Six Degrees of Separation," to establish himself as a serious actor (rather than a rapper who appeared in films). But the feature that made him an A-lister and blockbuster name was Michael Bay's classic 1995 buddy-cop picture, "Bad Boys." Today, the "Bad Boys" franchise is now synonymous with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

But back when they were shooting it, the inexperienced newcomer Smith had an argument with Bay, who was just transitioning from music video director to big-time, world-shaking filmmaker. It was all about the chase scene where Mike (played by Smith) and Marcus are in a shootout and running down bad guys on the streets of Miami, and the former's unbuttoned shirt is flying open, revealing his hairless manly chest. Recalling the debate in a 2011 GQ interview, Smith said, "Bay was like, 'Oh, take your shirt off and run with the gun!' And I was like, 'Come on, man. That's just on the edge of corny.' But he can take things that you'd think of as corny, and make it supergalactic iconic." Watching it back on camera, Bay's counterpoint was dead-simple — he told Smith the scene would make him look like a movie star, and the actor had to agree. After that iconic sequence, Will Smith was indeed a movie star.