5 Of The Best PlayStation 5 Accessories You Can Buy At Best Buy

As nice as DualSense controllers are for all-purpose gaming, it is a fact that, at $80 a pop, name-brand DualSense controllers are prohibitively expensive to purchase piecemeal. Unlike playing games on a PC, which can accept controllers from pretty much any source, the PS5 doesn't really play nice with controllers outside its ecosystem, forcing you to replace a DualSense if it breaks. However, if you want to use a cheaper pad from a different console, there is a way to trick the system: the Collective Minds Cronus Zen Controller Emulator, available at Best Buy for $109.99.

This sneaky gadget lets you use just about any controller on any console, including your PlayStation 5. Whether it's an Xbox controller, a Switch controller, or some random off-brand PC pad, all you have to do is sync it up with your PS5, either wired or wirelessly, and you can plug or sync any other controller to it. The Cronus Zen will automatically convert inputs from whatever controller you're using into readable signals for the console, which means you can use whatever controller you want, no matter the brand or ecosystem. Besides saving you some cash on replacement DualSenses, the Cronus Zen lets you fine-tune your controller's performance by adding various tweaks to reach your ideal playstyle.

This interesting device has earned a 4.3 out of 5 rating from Best Buy shoppers. Some users note that it has a bit of a learning curve to its initial setup, but once you know how to use it, it's easy to sync up whatever controllers you want, with several users particularly appreciating the free files for PC setup and the helpful community codes.