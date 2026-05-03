5 Of The Best PlayStation 5 Accessories You Can Buy At Best Buy
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The PlayStation 5 is already a fairly high-end game console, from its powerful components to its comfortable DualSense controllers. That said, there's always a little more you can do with your consoles thanks to the wonderful world of accessories. Third-party accessories, in particular, may add features Sony didn't think to include, like a controller emulator or a capture card. If you're on the hunt for accessories for a high-end console, you could certainly do worse than checking a high-end retailer like Best Buy.
While Best Buy's selection may not be as broad as Amazon's for accessories to upgrade your PS5, it does offer a quality catalog of products from multiple major third-party brands, each backed by recommendations from Best Buy shoppers. You can find plenty of simple upgrades for your PS5, like replacement DualSense controllers or a charging stand for them, but if you're looking to get more engaged with your gaming, you can also grab more elaborate add-ons, like an emulation device that lets you use other consoles' controllers. All of these products are backed up by scores of at least 4 out of 5 stars from Best Buy shoppers to help ensure consistent quality.
PowerA Twin Charging Station for DualSense Controllers
The PlayStation 5 has several USB ports for, among other things, charging DualSense controllers. There's nothing inherently wrong with charging your controllers like this, but it can be a bit messy and cluttered, and annoying if you have more controllers than you have viable charging ports. For some extra charging potential and a cleaner presentation, try the PowerA Twin Charging Station, available at Best Buy for $21.99.
Rather than the PS5 itself, this compact cradle plugs into your wall via a typical AC adapter. Once it's set up, just place up to two DualSense controllers on the mounts, and they'll start charging right away. Once they're done charging, just pick them right up, and they're ready to go, no fussing with wires required. Besides adding extra charging potential to your setup, it makes a nice gaming-themed decoration for your living room and a convenient nexus for your controllers next to your couch, rather than having to walk all the way over to the console to pick them up.
Best Buy shoppers have given this handy stand a confident 4.8 out of 5-star rating, with users generally appreciating the organizational improvement and compact design. One user likes to keep it on their desk, where it doesn't take up too much space and doesn't get in the way of anything else.
Collective Minds Cronus Zen Controller Emulator
As nice as DualSense controllers are for all-purpose gaming, it is a fact that, at $80 a pop, name-brand DualSense controllers are prohibitively expensive to purchase piecemeal. Unlike playing games on a PC, which can accept controllers from pretty much any source, the PS5 doesn't really play nice with controllers outside its ecosystem, forcing you to replace a DualSense if it breaks. However, if you want to use a cheaper pad from a different console, there is a way to trick the system: the Collective Minds Cronus Zen Controller Emulator, available at Best Buy for $109.99.
This sneaky gadget lets you use just about any controller on any console, including your PlayStation 5. Whether it's an Xbox controller, a Switch controller, or some random off-brand PC pad, all you have to do is sync it up with your PS5, either wired or wirelessly, and you can plug or sync any other controller to it. The Cronus Zen will automatically convert inputs from whatever controller you're using into readable signals for the console, which means you can use whatever controller you want, no matter the brand or ecosystem. Besides saving you some cash on replacement DualSenses, the Cronus Zen lets you fine-tune your controller's performance by adding various tweaks to reach your ideal playstyle.
This interesting device has earned a 4.3 out of 5 rating from Best Buy shoppers. Some users note that it has a bit of a learning curve to its initial setup, but once you know how to use it, it's easy to sync up whatever controllers you want, with several users particularly appreciating the free files for PC setup and the helpful community codes.
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Headset
If you're playing online multiplayer on your PS5, and especially if you're playing competitively, a good headset is an absolute must. You want something that's comfortable to wear for long periods while still providing optimal audio quality for both sending and receiving. For an accessible headset that can serve both purposes, try the Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Headset, available at Best Buy for $39.99.
This headset's 3.5mm audio jack plugs into the port at the bottom of your DualSense controller (or whatever other controller you have), immediately getting you onto voice chat right out of the box. It's equipped with 50mm drivers for high-quality audio and a cardioid mic for clear voice capture. The closed memory foam earcups ensure a comfortable fit with passive noise cancellation, while the dial on the side allows you to quickly adjust your volume to your comfort.
Best Buy shoppers have found this headset to be both a high-quality choice overall and competitively priced compared to other gaming headsets, giving it a cumulative 4.6 out of 5-star rating. One user was pleasantly surprised by the quality of both the audio and mic, with their friends even asking them if they had purchased a standalone streaming mic given its quality.
Hori Fighting Stick Mini
Gaming controllers are not one-size-fits-all. Certain types of controllers are better for certain types of games than others. For example, if you're using your PS5 to play fighting games like "Street Fighter 6," it may be more to your benefit to have a dedicated arcade-style fight stick. For a compact and affordable choice, there's the Hori Fighting Stick Mini, available at Best Buy for $53.99.
As the name implies, this peripheral is an arcade-style controller, featuring a large joystick and eight pleasantly chunky buttons, each corresponding to the face buttons and shoulder triggers on a DualSense controller. It's smaller than the average fight stick, making it easier to store or display next to your PS5, though the stick and buttons are still more than thick enough to ensure a firm grip, aided by a rubberized bottom that keeps it grounded on your lap or table. For extra convenience, it has function buttons at the top, including the menu, capture, and L3 and R3 buttons.
For both retro games and fighting games, Best Buy shoppers have found the Hori Fighting Stick Mini to be a fair-priced, reliable option, giving it a 4.5 out of 5 score. Several users say it's a great introductory stick for those just getting into competitive fighting games, though one user in particular noted that they needed to connect a regular controller to it to use the DualSense touchpad.
Elgato 4K S Capture Card
Gaming is a major avenue of content creation today, and while the PS5 has dedicated functions for capturing quick clips and screenshots, it can't handle the rigors of something like professional streaming on its own. If you're looking to stream, you'll need a passthrough device to capture footage for a studio program like OBS Studio. If you want a PS5-ready capture card, try the Elgato 4K S, available at Best Buy for $159.99.
This capture card is ready to capture every aspect of your PS5 gameplay in the highest possible fidelity, from zero-latency 4K60 footage to clear analog audio. You can plug it into your PS5 and either a PC, Mac, or iPad right out of the box, with no additional drivers necessary for any platform and native support for streaming and chatting apps like OBS, Streamlabs, and Discord. It also works with other major gaming consoles, including the Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch 2.
This capture card has amassed a 4.8 out of 5 rating from Best Buy shoppers, who appreciate its easy connection and high-quality footage and audio capture. Some users feel it's missing some of the higher-level functions of more expensive capture cards, but for most streamers, and especially those on a budget, it's invaluable.
Better accessories, better PlayStation
Owning a PS5 is already a rather hefty investment, so if you're going to shop for accessories for it at Best Buy, it certainly wouldn't hurt to know you're getting quality products before you throw down the cash. To ensure a degree of quality and reliability in our recommendations, we focused on PS5 accessories available at Best Buy with a user score of at least 4 out of 5 stars.