5 Amazon Accessories That Can Upgrade Your PlayStation 5 Controller

This accessory can be a real game-changer, especially if you send a lot of messages on your PlayStation 5. By default, the system requires you to select letters individually as you type your message with an on-screen keyboard. It gets the job done, but it's far from convenient. Sure, you could probably plug in a keyboard to your PS5's USB ports, but there are also accessories like the MoKo Keyboard.

This backlit keyboard connects to your DualSense controller via the built-in 3.5mm audio output jack, while the keyboard itself connects to the PlayStation 5 via Bluetooth. Once connected, you can type out your messages using the full QWERTY design. If you use a headset with your console, you can still use it by plugging it into the keyboard, which provides an audio passthrough just like if you plugged directly into the DualSense itself.

Reviews on Amazon praise the keyboard's lightweight design and say that it connects easily and feels sturdy. It has over 2,000 reviews, with an average customer rating of 4.2 stars, and typically retails for $34.55. It also comes in several different colors, so you can find one that fits your style.