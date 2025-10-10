5 Ways To Use PS5's USB Port To Level Up Your Device

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The PlayStation 5 is an excellent console, especially when it comes to personalization options like changing the faceplate, increasing storage through the unlocked SSD slot, standing it up, or laying it flat. There are also four total USB ports, giving you the ability to plug items directly into the PlayStation, including peripherals and accessories. The best USB accessories extend your PS5's capabilities or allow you to customize it with a bit of personal flair. For instance, one of the more obvious things you can connect via USB is an external hard drive. This allows you to store PS4 games, content, and saves on the drive, as well as allowing you to back up PS5 games to save space on the internal drive. You just can't play PS5 games from an external drive.

Nevertheless, this highlights that the USB ports on the PS5 can do a lot more than what you may initially think. There are a lot of different ways that you can level up your PS5 console through the USB ports. Here are some ideas worth considering.