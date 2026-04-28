The US Company That Wants Samsung's Foldables Banned Might Have A Big Timeline Problem

Patents are not a new thing in the world, and companies file them in order to protect their new inventions, as they can be valuable assets that provide a competitive edge. That's why patent infringement, or using a person's or a company's patent without permission, is a serious offense, and companies get fined millions or even billions if found guilty. For instance, Apple paid Nokia $2 billion in 2018 to settle a long-running patent dispute, so being accused of infringing a patent is a grave legal matter. Samsung has just found itself in hot water after a U.S. company, Lepton Computing, sued it over patent infringement.

Lepton Computing has recently filed a lawsuit against the South Korean tech company in the U.S., accusing Samsung of infringing its foldable phone patents. The company claims in the lawsuit that it was "the original developer of foldable phones" and, as a result, it's seeking damages, royalties, and a permanent ban on Samsung's Galaxy Z series of foldable phones. The lawsuit says Samsung infringed upon several core technology patents, nine to be specific, which are key to how foldable smartphones work, according to South Korean news site Seoul News. Lepton says it began researching technologies related to foldables in 2008, long before the first models hit the shelves, and it even released the "first American foldable smartphone prototype" dubbed Lepton Flex.

However, Lepton's lawsuit might face a hurdle in the courts since the nine patents it claims Samsung infringed were filed much later, after Samsung had already released its first foldable phone in September 2019. Among the nine patents, the earliest one was registered on June 29, 2021, and, as a result, the company might have a hard time proving its allegations in court.