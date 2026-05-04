3 Companies You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Foxconn

You may not have heard of them, but odds are, you have at least one Foxconn-produced electronic device in your home. The Taiwanese manufacturer makes numerous consumer electronics, including iPhones, Google Pixel devices, Kindles, and gaming consoles for Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft.

Foxconn, notorious for its secretive factories and tough working conditions, has benefited greatly from the rise of artificial intelligence. Once reliant on Apple, AI has allowed Foxconn to diversify. In 2024, Foxconn claimed to make around half of all servers used for AI, and in March 2026, it reported a 46% sales increase compared to the previous March. The company has also partnered with NVIDIA to build data centers, including supercomputer infrastructure to support AI for use by Taiwanese researchers and businesses.

Just as Foxconn's partners and their products include household names, so too do its subsidiaries. The massive manufacturer has acquired some well-known companies in the electronics world whose products range from TVs to educational tools.