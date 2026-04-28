First Mortal Kombat II Reactions: Is The Video Game Movie Worth Watching?
The word is out about the second cinematic round of "Mortal Kombat," and by the sounds of things, we're in for a game-changing sequel. The pressure was on for "Mortal Kombat II" after the first attempt to reboot the beloved video game as a movie franchise, which scored a disappointing 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the new chapter — much like the "Mortal Kombat 1" game — has given the series a refreshing upgrade. While it was fully expected that fatalities would be plentiful this time around, the other surprising F-word critics have tagged onto the new film is "fun," and there appear to be bucket loads of it.
Chris Killian called "Mortal Kombat II" on X a "stark improvement over the first one in just about every way possible – better fights, cooler costumes, and nastier fatalities ... MK2 is fun as hell and the most faithful 'Mortal Kombat' movie yet." Ash Crossan was "Happy to say 'Mortal Kombat II' is SO much fun. Hilarious, wild & gory as hell. Kitana is the heart. Johnny & Kano are comedy gold. It is high-octane & packed with a ton of great references."
It seemed like "Mortal Kombat II" could improve on its predecessor when "Star Trek" and "Dredd" star Karl Urban signed on as Johnny Cage. The real surprise, however, might come in another cast member that might walk away from this battle heavy bloodbath as the franchise's new MVP.
Kitana's Adeline Rudolph is headed for a flawless victory in Mortal Kombat II
With a history stretching back over three decades and a massive character roster to boot, there's a lot of talent punching, kicking, and cutting people to shreds in "Mortal Kombat II." The one name that keeps popping up besides Urban's, however, is Adeline Rudolph. Bill Bria wrote, "'Mortal Kombat II' is the movie to best capture the full spirit of the games so far. The fights are gnarly & emotionally charged. Karl Urban's Johnny Cage is a savvy ode to '90s action stars. Adeline Rudolph's Kitana is the coolest heroine in the franchise. It's a bloody good time!"
Hunter Bolding also praised the new adaptation, saying, "Mortal Kombat II is a hell of a movie. Hits the video game styling, crowd-pleasing moments aplenty, satisfying story, it's all here. I was struck by Johnny Cage and Kitana's story the most."
BluRayAngel also called the movie "A FLAWLESS VICTORY OF A SEQUEL! An immense upgrade from the first movie & could be considered the best entry ever," adding that "Kitana was a smart choice to have as heart of the story."
Overall, it sounds like fans of the legendary beat-em-up series are going to stand victorious, covered in excessive amounts of blood and guts, and happy with a faithful adaptation. It's yet another addition to the continuing trend of video game adaptations done right, and we won't have long to join the fight. "Mortal Kombat" will arrive in theaters everywhere on May 8, 2026.