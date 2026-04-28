First Mortal Kombat II Reactions: Is The Video Game Movie Worth Watching?

The word is out about the second cinematic round of "Mortal Kombat," and by the sounds of things, we're in for a game-changing sequel. The pressure was on for "Mortal Kombat II" after the first attempt to reboot the beloved video game as a movie franchise, which scored a disappointing 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the new chapter — much like the "Mortal Kombat 1" game — has given the series a refreshing upgrade. While it was fully expected that fatalities would be plentiful this time around, the other surprising F-word critics have tagged onto the new film is "fun," and there appear to be bucket loads of it.

Chris Killian called "Mortal Kombat II" on X a "stark improvement over the first one in just about every way possible – better fights, cooler costumes, and nastier fatalities ... MK2 is fun as hell and the most faithful 'Mortal Kombat' movie yet." Ash Crossan was "Happy to say 'Mortal Kombat II' is SO much fun. Hilarious, wild & gory as hell. Kitana is the heart. Johnny & Kano are comedy gold. It is high-octane & packed with a ton of great references."

It seemed like "Mortal Kombat II" could improve on its predecessor when "Star Trek" and "Dredd" star Karl Urban signed on as Johnny Cage. The real surprise, however, might come in another cast member that might walk away from this battle heavy bloodbath as the franchise's new MVP.