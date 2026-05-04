Do All Webcams Have Built-In Microphones?

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My father was always ahead of the curve when it came to technology. He was always fascinated with anything new, so when the Connectix Corporation released the first consumer webcam for PC to the market in 1995, the Quickcam, he was first in line.

The camera shot in grayscale and at a 320-by-240-pixel resolution, so low that the Megapixel naming convention wouldn't come into being until later models. What's interesting is that the original Quickcam released for the Mac in 1994 and had a microphone built into it, while the following year's PC release did not come with one, at first. Even in the earliest days of webcams, a built-in microphone wasn't always a guarantee.

In modern times, just about all standard webcams will come with a microphone built into them, even cheaper webcams under $10, like the Estranst 2K Quad HD Webcam. If you don't need a microphone, just ignore or disable it. While some say there's simply no need for a traditional webcam anymore, there are real cases for when you might want or need a USB webcam without a microphone.