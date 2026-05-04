Your Apple Watch Is Tracking A Health Metric You Didn't Even Know Existed

Your Apple Watch may be small, but it actually packs a whole lot of sensors inside. Probably the most popular one is the heart rate sensor, used to power the Apple Watch's heart care features. Then, there's the depth gauge and water temperature sensors, both of which come in handy when you're out swimming or diving. But beyond these Apple Watch features you're using every day, there's one other valuable sensor you might have missed: the ambient light sensor.

For other Apple devices, this is designed to automatically adjust the screen brightness depending on how dark or bright your surroundings are. On an Apple Watch, though, it's also meant to help with your health. Instead of only controlling the brightness level of your device, the ambient light sensor also tracks how much daylight you get.

As you might already know, sunlight is the cheapest and simplest way to get your health in better shape. It provides vitamin D, supports good eye health, regulates your circadian rhythm for a healthier sleep, and even helps with some psychological disorders. That's why it's important to know whether you're getting enough of it on the daily — and your Apple Watch can help with exactly that thanks to its Time in Daylight feature.