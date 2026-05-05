Can You Replace Your PC With A Raspberry Pi?

The Raspberry Pi was never intended to take over as your primary PC. With goals based in education, tinkering, and research, replacing your entire setup with the dinky single-board computer isn't something that you should realistically consider. However, it's a perfect device that can act as your more beefier hardware's sidekick, and that's still the case for most people, even though you can finally get a Raspberry Pi laptop now. Outside of the company's stated goals, even the most recent Raspberry Pi 5 is still a long way away from being someone's permanent daily driver.

On the productivity front, the Raspberry Pi is more than capable of providing you with word processing, email, and the use of web-based productivity apps. These aren't too stressful on the system, as they've pretty much been a staple of computing since the '70s. The most recent release, the Raspberry Pi 5, is also 2.5 times faster than its predecessor, meaning it'll perform most basic tasks easily.

When it comes down to it, the Pi can struggle when using more intensive areas of computing. Chrome and Firefox already suck up a good portion of resources, and until 2024, sites like YouTube struggled to play back video at 1080p on the devices. Where the Raspberry Pi really shines is in its maker roots — with General Purpose Input Output pins (GPIO), the Pi 5 has PCIe support and various ports for additional hardware. Here, the Pi family of single-board computers (SBCs) becomes an incredible tool that can be molded into different projects as you see fit.