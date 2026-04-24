You Can Finally Get A Raspberry Pi Laptop - But Is It Worth It?

Most laptops on the market are either Windows- or macOS-based, with the Linux-adjacent Chromebook being another option. Raspberry Pis, however, never officially made the leap to becoming part of a common laptop form factor. Some people do make their own custom Raspberry Pi-powered laptops or portable rigs, and you can buy kits like the Kano, Pi-Top, or CrowPi to do the same. But there's now a prebuilt Raspberry Pi-based laptop on the market: the Argon One Up by Argon 40.

The $600 open-source laptop is powered by an 8GB Raspberry Pi Compute Model 5 (CM5) and includes a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD. Alternatively, you can pay $450 for a version without those components, if you already have your own CM5 and M.2 NVMe storage. It includes much of everything you'd expect to come with a laptop — a keyboard, a front camera, speakers, and more — but it doesn't include a compatible 45-watt USB-C power supply. Those aren't terribly expensive, but given you can find budget laptops that do come with a power supply, that's one caveat of the One Up.

The good news for tinkerers and open source fans is that the Argon One Up supports all CM5-compatible operating systems, including Raspberry Pi OS, Ubuntu, and various Debian distros. But if you aren't already familiar with Linux, you'll need to learn how to set up the computer yourself, as well as the limitations of your chosen OS. Would that be worth it? Well, it depends on what you're looking for. If you want a plug-and-play solution you can use right out of the box, the Argon One Up probably isn't for you. But Raspberry Pis are catered to DIY tech enthusiasts, and if that's something you're interested in, the laptop is worth looking into. There are tons of creative uses for Raspberry Pis, and you can even run Steam Games on them!