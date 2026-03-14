The MacBook Neo Might Be The Chromebook Replacement We've Needed

Chromebooks are meant to be used connected to the internet. After all, they're built around cloud services like Google Docs. So, in case you need to do your work offline, it won't be as effective as on a full operating system like macOS. In addition, apps are more limited on ChromeOS. For example, Adobe Photoshop or advanced editors tools aren't available in the same way as they're in macOS. According to early reviews, the MacBook Neo behaves well in photo and video editing scenarios, which is more than most Chromebooks can take.

Apple also says for local AI workloads and web browsing, the MacBook Neo's A18 Pro is a lot better than the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5, which is a far superior processor than the ones available in most Chromebooks. Since Apple controls the hardware and the software of its MacBook Neo, it also makes sense why this laptop achieves better performance when compared to Chromebooks and other Windows notebooks in this price range.

Of course, while customers can choose some Chromebook models with up to 16GB of RAM, a better OLED display, and other perks, they get to a price tag where buying a refurbished MacBook Air or an M2 or M3 version might make more sense than just getting these ChromeOS-based computers.