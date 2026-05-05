Major Semi-Truck Makers Are Switching From Diesel Engines To A New Hybrid Option

As the trucking industry shifts toward zero emissions goals, companies are experimenting with alternatives to fossil fuels to power their newest lines of freighter trucks. One technology that could prove especially effective is hydrogen power, which could provide a low-cost alternative to traditional electric-powered trucks. Already, manufacturing giants like Volvo, Man, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda have announced plans to develop semi-trucks fueled by hydrogen.

As it stands, hydrogen-powered engines come in two general forms. The first is the fuel cell, which uses hydrogen to generate electricity. Lighter than their lithium-ion counterparts, whose heavy batteries are impractical for long-distance logistical journeys, hydrogen fuel cells offer longer ranges and shorter recharge times for companies looking to meet zero emissions standards. However, hydrogen fuel cells require manufacturers to create wholesale manufacturing processes, creating a major investment barrier to market entry. Hydrogen combustion engines offer a cheaper, less intensive transition because they share several parts with traditional diesel combustion engines. However, because they replace diesel with hydrogen, these engines mostly produce water vapor rather than pollutive exhaust. Companies are investing in both technologies.

Despite the environmental gains, several hurdles stand in the way of making hydrogen-powered trucks widespread. One major hurdle is availability. As it stands, green hydrogen isn't nearly as ubiquitous as alternative fuel sources. The lack of public fueling infrastructure is another major roadblock, particularly for a trucking industry that needs widespread refueling options for long trips. However, some companies are set on overcoming these issues, rolling out pilot programs of the revolutionary technology in hopes of reaching zero emissions.