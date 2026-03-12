Electric vehicle sales have been rising through the years, claiming more than 25% of global new car sales from January to October last year, according to think tank Ember Energy. In comparison, this figure was below 3% in 2019. Despite their booming popularity, misinformation about EVs continues to spread on social media and other channels. We're here to clear things up.

While there are some EV trends we're worried about in 2026, we're confident that the best electric vehicles will continue to push the technology to greater heights. Unfortunately, because there are distortions about the performance, reliability, and safety of EVs, some people might be considering against making the switch from ICEVs (internal combustion engine vehicles). It's ultimately their decision, but it shouldn't be based on falsehoods against EVs.

We've identified eight annoying EV myths that have persisted for one reason or another, and we're going to debunk them. We'll use data and analysis from reputable sources, including government agencies and industry experts, to dispel these misleading statements about EVs once and for all.