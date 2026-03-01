5 Electric Vehicles With The Cheapest Maintenance Costs

Electric vehicles (EVs) are polarizing people's view of the car industry, from the ethics of it all to the reshaping of the economics of car ownership. There are even a few myths about owning an EV, especially when it comes to the service bay. EV owners enjoy up to a 50% reduction in maintenance and repair costs over the life of their vehicle compared to traditional gasoline-powered cars. This saving is rooted in a radical simplification of how car engines work; while a combustion engine relies on thousands of moving parts, all subject to friction and wear, an EV has around 20.

This instantly removes the maintenance cost of oil changes, transmission rebuilds, and spark plug replacements. Regenerative braking technology lets the motor handle the bulk of deceleration, which then returns energy to the battery array, all while extending the life of brake discs and pads by up to 100,000 miles.

Focusing on the cheapest brand to run, not the cheapest to purchase, we've rounded up five of the cars that cost the least over 10 years. We'll use maintenance data and cost projections from CarEdge and official manufacturer specifications to determine which EVs will actually be easier on an owner's pocketbook long term. Primarily, we're looking at the average cost of general maintenance and the percentage chance of specific models needing a major repair. Spoilers: You can expect Tesla to show up a few times here.