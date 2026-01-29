10 American-Made Electric Vehicles Ranked From Worst To Best

Unlike gas cars, which have had a century of R&D to make the economies of scale work, electric cars simply haven't had that time. Couple that with the high cost of lithium batteries, and the average price of an EV in the US comes out to 20% higher than that of gas cars. While there's no denying EVs are cheaper to run, governments around the world have tried to solve the cost disparity by giving tax credits or rebates. In the U.S., the Clean Vehicle Credit was a great example of such a program, giving EVs assembled in America a credit of up to $7,500.

While the program was canceled late last year by the Trump administration, that doesn't mean you shouldn't invest in a Made in America EV. That's because many states, not all, have their own programs. For example, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Minnesota give rebates not only for new EVs but also for people buying older ones. On the other hand, states like D.C. cover 50% of the equipment cost when installing a home charging station. Unfortunately, choosing which American-built EV to buy can be difficult, as both new-age startups like Rivian and legacy brands compete for the top spot. And to help you join the electric revolution, we've sifted through all American-made EVs and ranked them from worst to the absolute best.