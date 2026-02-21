5 Of The Safest EVs You Can Buy Right Now, According To Experts

Like traditional gas-powered cars, you need to consider a variety of factors when buying an electric vehicle (EV). One of the key features that you need to pay attention to is the driving range. While you can extend the driving range of an EV, buying one with a better range will give you peace of mind while taking long trips. Another important feature you should pay attention to is vehicle safety. If you're shopping for a car that you'll be using to move your family around between destinations, you need an EV that will be able to give them a higher chance of survival in case of an accident.

As a driver, you're probably already aware you can utilize completely safe driving habits, but unfortunately still get involved in an accident because someone else made an error. That's why any EV that you buy should be one offering you the best chances of survival in such instances. We've compiled a list of the five safest EVs on the market that have been tested and given a top rating for protecting you and your loved ones in case of an accident.

Unfortunately, you can't tell whether an EV is safe or not by simply looking at it or reading the spec sheet. So to come up with this list, we've relied on ratings from safety agencies such as the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.