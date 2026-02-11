5 Electric Vehicles With The Best Factory-Installed Sound Systems

When you're in the market for a new electric-powered vehicle, some key things to look out for include range and charging (whether it has a standard North American Charging Standard (NACS) port or uses a proprietary charging system). And of course, like any other car purchase, you have to consider the usuals like drivability, practicality, safety, reliability (some EV models have proven to be quite unreliable), and more. But on top of all the technicalities, how good the factory-installed sound system is plays a key role in your buying decision, especially if you care about your music.

If you prefer to blast your favorite tunes while cruising the highway to a weekend getaway spot or while going back home from work in the evening, then you shouldn't compromise on the sound system. Otherwise, you'll have to spend extra cash to upgrade the sound system in your new electric vehicle (EV) later on. And that's exactly what you'd want to avoid, since while EVs are certainly cheaper to run than gas cars, they typically have a higher sticker price.

So instead of having to buy an EV with a sound system that seems more of an afterthought, you should buy one of these models, as they come with some of the best music systems that you can find on an electric-powered vehicle. We picked these models by researching EVs with the best sound systems from different resources — you can read more about the selection process at the end of the article.