5 Electric Vehicles With The Best Factory-Installed Sound Systems
When you're in the market for a new electric-powered vehicle, some key things to look out for include range and charging (whether it has a standard North American Charging Standard (NACS) port or uses a proprietary charging system). And of course, like any other car purchase, you have to consider the usuals like drivability, practicality, safety, reliability (some EV models have proven to be quite unreliable), and more. But on top of all the technicalities, how good the factory-installed sound system is plays a key role in your buying decision, especially if you care about your music.
If you prefer to blast your favorite tunes while cruising the highway to a weekend getaway spot or while going back home from work in the evening, then you shouldn't compromise on the sound system. Otherwise, you'll have to spend extra cash to upgrade the sound system in your new electric vehicle (EV) later on. And that's exactly what you'd want to avoid, since while EVs are certainly cheaper to run than gas cars, they typically have a higher sticker price.
So instead of having to buy an EV with a sound system that seems more of an afterthought, you should buy one of these models, as they come with some of the best music systems that you can find on an electric-powered vehicle. We picked these models by researching EVs with the best sound systems from different resources — you can read more about the selection process at the end of the article.
2025 Volvo EX90
The Volvo EX90 is a luxury full-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) with three rows that can seat up to seven. You can get up to 310 miles per charge on this SUV, but if you're more interested in the sound, the EX90 will surely satiate your needs. This car is equipped with a Bose Premium Sound system with 14 speakers as standard on all trim levels. Still, there's an optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system that'll set you back by about $3,200 if you really want the best audio. That Bowers & Wilkins system elevates the audio with its 1,610 watts of power from a total of 25 speakers.
The EX90 places the speakers in different areas around the cabin to optimize for the three-dimensional sound, including a tweeter on the dash, some speakers in the roof, and others in the front headrests. The system has Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive sound while you're behind the wheel. Music should even sound better in the EX90, as it has been found to have a quiet cabin that can be mistaken for some high-end luxury brands like Rolls-Royce. The Volvo EX90 starts at $81,290 for the entry-level Plus trim; the Ultra starts at $85,640.
But given that the Bowers & Wilkins sound is a $3,200 optional addition exclusive to the Ultra trim, you should be ready to spend a bit more to have it if you want the best audio that the EX90 can deliver from the factory. If you'd like to have the same 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system but in a smaller package, the Volvo ES90 sedan is the perfect alternative.
2025 Cadillac Celestiq
Although Cadillac hasn't been a standout in the luxury segment for quite a while, the company's 2025 Celestiq is an EV worth considering if you want to get one of the best factory-installed sound systems. Known for offering one of the best audio systems in cars, the company couldn't possibly cut corners on this segment when it came to its first-ever Celestiq EV, especially at its price.
For the 2025 Cadillac Celestiq, the General Motors-owned brand offers an AKG Studio Reference stereo system with Dolby Atmos support in the luxury sedan. The sound system includes 38 speakers with three amplifiers. The speakers are placed in different locations in the cabin, including the headrests, in the roof, and on the doors, and the car has been praised for its sound chops in multiple car reviews.
However, as a competitor to models from luxury brands like Rolls-Royce and Bentley and considering the fact that it's hand-built, the 2025 Cadillac Celestiq doesn't come cheap. It starts at $340,000, and under the hood, it offers a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with 655 horsepower and gives up to 303 EPA-rated miles per charge from a 111 kWh battery.
2026 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680
Mercedes has built a reputation for offering high-tech models, and in recent years, the automaker has been pushing the boundaries when it comes to dashboard screens with its dash-spanning Hyperscreen. But besides the high-tech and plush interiors, the German automaker has also built a reputation for offering some of the best sound systems in a car. The automaker typically uses Burmester for audio, and the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 also gets the same treatment.
The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 features the very best sound system the company offers as standard. Instead of the 15-speaker Burmester 3D Surround Sound system that you get on some EV models from the German brand, like the EQS 580 4MATIC, the EQS 680 includes a more capable 4D surround sound system from Burmester. This system comes with a total of 15 speakers, with two 3D speakers placed in the ceiling and two subwoofers in the luggage area cover.
In total, the 4D surround sound system can output 710 watts. As a 4D system, it has integrated resonators into the seats, which allows you to feel the music vibrations. Since the EQS 680 is a luxury SUV, you should be ready to dig deep into your pockets if you want to enjoy its sound, as it starts at $181,000.
2026 Porsche Taycan
By default, the sound system that you get in the Porsche Taycan without any customization is a 150-watt, 10-speaker system. Obviously, that doesn't give you the best audio if you're an audio buff, and the German automaker clearly knows this as it offers an optional but better 710-watt 14-speaker Bose Surround Sound System or, for even better sound, a Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System.
The latter offers the very best sound in the Taycan and has a total power output of 1,455 watts. This system sports a 400-watt subwoofer and has 21 speakers in total. You get a two-way center speaker, and the other speakers are strategically placed in the Taycan, with a pair of tweeters placed in the A-pillars.
The Burmester 3D surround system includes a special Auro 3D format, which, according to Porsche, provides an immersive 3D surround sound that makes you feel like you're in the Belgian Galaxy Studios music hall. The 2026 Porsche Taycan starts at $105,800, but you'll have to fork out $7,430 more for the Burmester sound system. Overall, the Taycan ranks as one of the best EVs on the market.
2026 Polestar 3
The 2026 Polestar 3 is a compact crossover that, besides its sub-four-second 0 to 60mph, has an upscale interior with one of the best factory-installed sound systems. Inside the cabin, you'll find a 10-speaker stereo sound system by default, but like most cars on this list, you can upgrade to an even better one if you're willing to pay a little bit extra. As an optional upgrade, the Polestar 3 offers a Bowers & Wilkins stereo sound system that delivers a total power output of 1,610 watts.
The system features 25 speakers in total and supports the Dolby Atmos surround sound format for an immersive listening experience while cruising on the highway. This EV also includes a so-called Active road noise cancellation feature with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which, similar to Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in headphones, blocks external noise to give you a serene environment to listen to your music.
However, since you need to be aware of your surroundings while driving, it doesn't block important sounds like car horns and sirens. The speakers are placed in different locations in the cabin, including some in each front-seat headrest. The Polestar 3 starts at $67,500, and to get the Bowers & Wilkins sound system, you'll need to get the $5,500 Plus package.
How we selected these EVs
There are a variety of EVs on the market, and each model comes with a sound system. To compile this list, we conducted research across different websites, including manufacturer sites, to find EVs that offer solid sound systems, either as standard or as an optional upgrade.
All the EVs we've discussed start at different price points, although most of them are a bit pricey compared to the average cost of an EV. But if you want to get an EV with one of the best sound systems from the factory, you should be ready to pay whatever it takes.