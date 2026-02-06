6 Cheap Electric Vehicles Actually Worth Buying, According To Consumer Reports
The market for electric vehicles is growing day by day, and it's only a matter of time before EVs rule the road and leave their fuel-powered counterparts in the dust. However, until this shift happens, these vehicles are going to be more expensive than internal combustion vehicles. Battery costs may have gone down over time, but remain the most expensive part of any electric vehicle, bumpingup the price substantially. As the EV market grows, it's only natural that manufacturers will seek to lower component sourcing costs and close the price gap between fuel-powered cars and EVs.
That being said, long-term savings shouldn't be ignored when purchasing an electric vehicle. A 2023 Consumer Reports study declared that owners can save anywhere between $6,000 to $12,000 over the lifetime of an EV as compared to a traditional vehicle. This amount is only projected to rise over time, but until things become more reasonable, you can still get a good deal when purchasing an EV. Finding a good-quality electric vehicle at a reasonable price may sound difficult, but Consumer Reports can make this task easier for you. We've taken a look at several EVs with strong Consumer Reports scores and reasonable prices.
Tesla Model 3
With its starting MSRP of $36,990, the Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular EVs around, and understandably so. This company has made a name for itself by selling some of the most satisfying electric vehicles you can get your hands on, with the Model 3 being yet another feather in its illustrious cap. This EV earned stellar scores across the board, with the most notable being a perfect 10 out of 10 rating from Car and Driver. It also received a high score from Consumer Reports, a 7.9 rating from Edmunds, and an impressive 84 Consumer Rating from J.D. Power. It's clear that reviewers and owners alike have plenty of praise for this EV, with its comfortable cabin and excellent software helping to impress drivers from the very moment they get behind the wheel. Tesla's infotainment systems lack Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, features that would have been welcome.
The attractive pricing of the Standard version makes it a no-brainer for anyone who wants to purchase an EV without breaking the bank, although you can always go for the Premium (formerly Long Range) and Performance models if you have some financial wiggle room. The vehicle's acceleration is incredible, going from 0 to 60 in just 4.2 seconds. The EPA-estimated range of up to 363 miles is also competitive, though Car and Driver suggests real-world range may fall a tad short of the manufacturer's claim. Regardless, the Tesla Model 3 has a lot of things going for it and is an easy EV to recommend. Everything from the car's excellent performance to its user-friendly tech makes it very appealing to prospective owners.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
A compact electric SUV that serves up a tantalizing package at a reasonable rate, the $37,795 starting price for the Mach-E makes it worth considering for any fan of cheap EVs. The Select RWD trim is an option for scoring a high-quality electric vehicle with a relatively modest investment. This EV is powered by a single motor and a 73kWh battery pack. Along with a 15.5" vertical touchscreen, this base model also arrives with USB ports in both rows and a wireless charging pad. With support for Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, the vehicle's software and hardware keep it up to date.
Along with a high Consumer Reports score, the Mach-E also received a solid 8.5 out of 10 from Car and Driver. Owners awarded the Mach-E a 4.5-star rating on Edmunds. With an estimated 260-mile range and a 0 to 60 time of 3.3 seconds (as tested on the GT model), the Mach-E lives up to the legacy of its namesake. The car is also jam-packed with state-of-the-art safety features, including lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, a 360° camera, and reverse braking assist. The cherry on top of the package is a spacious trunk and frunk, if you needed another reason to get your hands on this reasonably-priced EV.
Nissan Ariya
An 8 out of 10 rating on Car and Driver, along with a solid Consumer Reports score, makes the Nissan Ariya an option for an affordable compact electric SUV with positive attributes. Edmund praised its ride quality, but it's worth noting that the base Engage model has a comparatively low range of 216 miles, so you might want to consider a higher trim if that is a dealbreaker. The top Engage+ package claims a 272-mile range.
The front interior is spacious, though rear-seat passengers may find it a bit of a squeeze. With the infotainment system featuring an in-built voice assistant along with support for Amazon Alexa, the software of the Nissan Ariya is precisely what you'd expect from a modern EV.
It's a shame that the 2026 model of the Ariya won't be making its way to the United States. Thankfully, used models of the Nissan Ariya are more than competent enough to warrant a purchase if you're looking for a well-priced, reliable electric SUV. Its available storage space may be a bit underwhelming, and while CarPlay is wireless, the wired-only Android Auto connection may not appeal to the tech-obsessed, but the Ariya remains a competent choice for budget-conscious owners.
The higher-level models of the Nissan Ariya climb steeply in price, jumping from $39,770 to more than $45,000 on its way to a max possible expenditure of $55,000 or more for all the bells and whistles.
Chevrolet Equinox EV
Despite some reliability issues, Consumer Reports still awarded a solid rating to the Chevrolet Equinox EV. CR isn't the only one praising this electric SUV, as evidenced by an 8.5 Car and Driver rating and a 7.3 out of 10 score on Edmunds. With an excellent range of 319 miles in the RS trim and a spacious cabin, this electric SUV delivers impressive quality without asking for an arm and a leg. With regenerative braking and one-pedal driving, it is perfect for daily use. The infotainment system may lack Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, but it's easy to install apps directly on the onboard system to make up for this.
One thing to keep in mind is that the front-wheel-drive Equinox EV's boot space is smaller than its gas-powered variant, which is a bit of an oddity. Still, this is far from a dealbreaker, especially given its attractive starting price point of $34,995. To make things even better, the 2026 model isn't even all that different from last year's, so you can save even more by opting for a 2025 Chevy Equinox EV instead. No matter what model you choose, rest assured that you'll get your hands on one of the cheapest electric vehicles on the market today.
Tesla Model Y
Not only is the Model Y the highest-rated EV of 2026 according to Consumer Reports, but Tesla achieved this rating while making the car more affordable. Many publications echo this sentiment, with the Model Y receiving an 8.2 out of 10 rating from Edmunds, a stellar 9 rating on Car and Driver, and an 81 out of 100 Consumer Rating on J.D. Power. For many people, the perks of this electric SUV are endless. Access to the Tesla Supercharger network is definitely a plus, with over 60,000 charging stations all offering DC fast charging. The Standard model offers a respectable range of 321 miles, and Tesla's optional patented Full Self-Driving technology is an exciting feature.
Tesla reduced the entry price to $39,990, making it more affordable to become a Model Y owner than ever. However, keep in mind that the new Standard Model comes with some caveats. Tesla has clearly cut some corners for this base trim, and this will be evident from the moment you open the frunk. The premium lining on higher-level models is absent here — the Standard model's frunk is just an empty plastic hole that won't win any design awards. The leatherette vinyl seats are also absent, replaced by cloth. Finally, the center console is also stripped down to the bare essentials. For most people, these aren't huge changes, although the argument can be made that shelling out just $5,000 more for a Premium model isn't the worst decision you can make.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai has some of the best EVs on the market, and the Ioniq 5 is no exception. The car's pricing is the first thing that will grab your attention, with $35,000 being a downright steal. If you have a $40,000 budget, you can get the Ioniq 5 SEL trim, priced at $39,800. Compared to the base SE model, the SEL has so many extra features that this upgrade may be well worth it. A power-adjustable passenger seat, hands-free liftgate, leather seats, wireless charging pad, rear air vents, blind spot intervention, and Hyundai's improved Highway Driving Assist 2 system are just a few of the additional bells and whistles you can enjoy with the SEL trim.
The Ioniq 5's rating on Consumer Reports approaches the high range, and it's the second car on this list to receive a perfect 10 rating on Car and Driver. A 75 Consumer Rating on J.D Power and an 8.3 out of 10 on Edmunds is more evidence of this car's engineering excellence.
Before you head to your nearest Hyundai showroom, there's one major catch with this manufacturer's EVs you should be aware of. Along with Kia and Genesis, Hyundai electric vehicles have been affected by a recurring issue with faulty integrated charging control units, which can suddenly malfunction and cause your car's battery to fail. Make sure you're aware of the risks before finalizing your decision to purchase this electric vehicle.
Methodology
All cars on this list needed to pass two criteria to qualify. Firstly, their minimum MSRP — as listed on Consumer Reports — had to be lower than $40,000. Secondly, their scores on Consumer Reports had to be 70 or higher. We combined professional and user reviews to determine the selections for this list.