6 Cheap Electric Vehicles Actually Worth Buying, According To Consumer Reports

With its starting MSRP of $36,990, the Tesla Model 3 is one of the most popular EVs around, and understandably so. This company has made a name for itself by selling some of the most satisfying electric vehicles you can get your hands on, with the Model 3 being yet another feather in its illustrious cap. This EV earned stellar scores across the board, with the most notable being a perfect 10 out of 10 rating from Car and Driver. It also received a high score from Consumer Reports, a 7.9 rating from Edmunds, and an impressive 84 Consumer Rating from J.D. Power. It's clear that reviewers and owners alike have plenty of praise for this EV, with its comfortable cabin and excellent software helping to impress drivers from the very moment they get behind the wheel. Tesla's infotainment systems lack Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, features that would have been welcome.

The attractive pricing of the Standard version makes it a no-brainer for anyone who wants to purchase an EV without breaking the bank, although you can always go for the Premium (formerly Long Range) and Performance models if you have some financial wiggle room. The vehicle's acceleration is incredible, going from 0 to 60 in just 4.2 seconds. The EPA-estimated range of up to 363 miles is also competitive, though Car and Driver suggests real-world range may fall a tad short of the manufacturer's claim. Regardless, the Tesla Model 3 has a lot of things going for it and is an easy EV to recommend. Everything from the car's excellent performance to its user-friendly tech makes it very appealing to prospective owners.