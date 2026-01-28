12 Of The Most Satisfying Electric Vehicles To Own According To Users
Electric vehicles have become more and more prominent over the years, with the need for sustainability driving many car manufacturers to attempt to gain a strong foothold in the significant EV market. Consumers who want to be early adopters of this tech or just wish to move away from fuel-powered cars will be glad to see how far this industry has progressed from its humble beginnings. Almost every major car manufacturer is prioritizing the EV space, developing some excellent vehicles powered by clean energy that feel better to drive than traditional petrol and diesel cars in the eyes of many.
It's a mark of pride for these EVs that they've managed to wow drivers in spades, delivering a quality driving experience that prioritizes everything from state-of-the-art tech to a solid ride that feels great. If you're in the market for a good EV, then these cars will be right up your alley.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
While Hyundai's ICCU issues are definitely something to worry about, there's no denying that their EV offerings have been pretty faultless, otherwise. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is yet another feather in the cap for this manufacturer. The vehicle's fast DC charging speeds ensure that drivers don't have to wait too long before enjoying a ride in this satisfying EV.
A combination of smooth acceleration and responsive handling make for a great drive, especially with the roomy front seats giving drivers all the real estate in the world to drive comfortably. Sure, the back seats are a bit too cramped in comparison, and the trunk space might be a bit too limited for most people's tastes, but the Ioniq 6 is such a gem of an EV that these drawbacks feel rather inconsequential for owners. With a 4.7 stars on Edmunds and a respectable 73 rating on J.D. Power, it's clear that everyone who took the plunge and purchased the Ioniq 6 is more than satisfied with their purchase.
BMW iX
The tech that goes into the development of EVs is a huge selling point, and the BMW iX delivers on this and then some. At a glance, the BMW iDrive system may seem somewhat complex at first glance, but the degree of customization on this HUD ensures that the iX will feel like a car tailor-made for your needs. Drivers who prefer a quiet cabin will appreciate how smooth it is to drive, with the heated seats making this EV perfect in the winter.
The experience of driving the BMW iX feels great, and it's easy to see why owners gave it 4.3 stars out of five on Edmunds. The 77 Consumer Rating on J.D. Power is also indicative of how satisfying this car is to drive. The driving assist features are intuitive, with the adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and auto-parking functionality being quite welcome if you want to drive a car that looks and feels modern. If you want to enjoy a luxurious EV ride, then you can't go wrong with the BMW iX.
Tesla Model 3
Tesla has always been at the forefront of delivering excellence with their EVs, and the Tesla Model 3 personifies this sentiment. The Standard, Premium, and Performance models ensure that the latest iteration of the Model 3 will fulfill a bevy of consumer markets. Given how EV charging is a hot topic surrounding this burgeoning industry, the Tesla Supercharger network will be a godsend if you wish to take this car out on a road trip. Tesla's tech and ride comfort have always satisfied owners, making it one of the most reliable EV manufacturers around.
An 84 Consumer Rating on J.D. Power is impressive and makes it clear that this EV has more than met consumer expectations. The interiors have been improved considerably, with the Premium and Performance models boasting an 8-inch screen for rear passengers. The Tesla Autopilot system continues to amaze, and the slew of iconic Easter eggs — such as Mario Kart's Rainbow Road and the infamous fart noise in seats — will make it easy for you to show off your new, shiny Model 3 to your friends.
Ford F-150 Lightning
An electric pickup truck that has become a fan-favorite in no time, the Ford F-150 Lightning is a great family car with a smooth ride and roomy interiors. The car lives up to its moniker, going from zero-to-60 in four seconds. With a range of 240 miles in the standard model and 320 miles in its extended variant, the F-150 Lightning is a very competent and reliable EV that can be used to travel great distances. With a 3.9 star-rating out of five on Edmunds and the 2024 model getting a 3.8 out of five on Cars.com, the F-150 Lightning has provided a satisfactory experience for many owners.
Towing heavy loads can reduce the range considerably, but this is a minor complaint in what is otherwise a great vehicle. The cabin is quiet, and the climate control system is effective, making for a comfortable ride that turns this electric truck into a great example of how far EVs have come. The 15.5-inch touchscreen feels premium and easy to use, with the integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensuring that you'll never be bored as you use this vehicle's intuitive interface to keep yourself entertained during a particularly long drive.
BMW i5
BMW EVs have very rarely missed the mark, with the i5 serving up a luxurious package that has kept many users satisfied. The suspension is one of the car's biggest highlights, prioritizing comfort and making the car suitable for a wide variety of surfaces. As one would expect from a luxury BMW vehicle, the interiors look opulent and feel relaxing. The curved digital display looks premium and is easy to use once you get past a bit of a learning curve.
Owner reviews about this car are stellar, as exemplified by the 4.7-star rating on Edmunds. The quiet cabin ensures that the car's drive feels great, and the excellent range ensures that charging will be far from a pain point for the i5. The base model is more than competent, but you can check out the M60 xDrive if going from zero-to-60 in just 3.4 seconds sounds like your thing. Thankfully, the responsive and strong braking ensures that you'll feel in control of your car at all times, even at high speeds.
Kia EV6
The Kia EV6 is considered by many to be one of the most underrated EVs in the market, boasting a wide array of features that make it a competent electric SUV to drive. The car feels great to drive, courtesy of its fine-tuned acceleration and handling. The fast-charging capabilities of the EV6 make for another enticing feature and help this EV stand out from the rest of the pack.
A J.D. Power Consumer Rating of 78 for the 2024 model and the 4.1-star owner rating on Edmunds make it clear that this is one of the most satisfying EV cars you can get your hands on. The roomy interiors enhance the ride's overall comfort, and the improved tech makes navigating the car's systems easier than ever before. The ADAS systems are also quite competent, with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and adaptive cruise control making the EV6 a safe, smooth, and satisfying electric SUV you should keep in mind.
Chevrolet Equinox EV
If you want to purchase an electric vehicle at a reasonable price, then you can't go wrong with the Chevrolet Equinox EV. Getting one of the best EVs on the market at the starting range of $34,995 is incredible and one of the biggest benefits of the Equinox EV. Driving this car feels smooth, and the spacious interiors further augment the comfort factor of riding in this vehicle, making it one of the best family-oriented vehicles on the market. While the lack of Apple CarPlay is quite puzzling, it's far from a huge drawback given the sheer number of perks the Equinox brings to the table.
Most owners agree that this vehicle is one of their smartest purchases, with a rating of 4.1 out of five on Cars.com and 4.2 stars on Edmunds making this clear as day. The 319-mile range is another major benefit for people who want to take this car out on a road trip, and the appealing design is the cherry on top of this package. Very few cars have the capability to convert people into EV fans, but the value-for-money Equinox EV highlights exactly what a good electric SUV can bring to the table.
Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y is easily one of the most reliable electric SUVs on the market, boasting a suite of features at a reasonable price. Given that this manufacturer is the progenitor of the modern EV boom, it's only fitting that the Model Y has all the bells and whistles one would expect from a state-of-the-art electric vehicle. This compact SUV is powerful, quiet, and comfortable, hitting all three notes with great aplomb and leaving drivers more than satisfied with the overall package.
With an immense 81 Consumer Rating on J.D. Power and a 4.0 user rating on Edmunds, the Tesla Model Y is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a competent EV that is large yet compact. The interiors are comfortable, the tech is great to use — as one would expect from Tesla's stellar reputation in this department — and the Tesla Supercharger network speaks for itself. Most people won't even notice the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, given the competency of Tesla's in-built systems.
Porsche Taycan
If your budget isn't an issue, then the Porsche Taycan is one of the best EVs you can buy. The powerful acceleration is in a class of its own, with the Turbo GT Weissach model going from zero-to-60 in just 1.89 seconds. As one would expect from a Porsche, the design looks great, and the interiors are as classy as can be. The sheer power of this ride is complemented by its responsive handling, giving you all the control you need to unlock an ultra-satisfying drive that makes the Taycan a brilliant high-end EV.
Customers appreciate its quality considerably, with the 81 rating on J.D. Power making it clear that owners are more than satisfied with their investment in this vehicle. The vehicle's range is also great, and the fast DC charging speeds are a huge improvement from previous models. The cherry on top of this premium package is the responsive interface that boasts a ton of options and is easy to wrap your head around after a brief learning period.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Another Hyundai EV that has knocked it out of the park is the Ioniq 9, a three-row electric SUV with a ton of space for both cargo and passengers. The car handles like a dream and has roomy interiors, making for a comfortable and satisfying drive. A curved touchscreen with intuitive controls makes the tech easy to use. The 335-mile range is also nothing to scoff at, making it the perfect road trip car for you and your entire family.
A perfect five-star owner rating on Edmunds makes it clear why this vehicle has won over EV fans. The climate control system enhances the overall ride comfort, as does the massage feature in the highest-end Calligraphy model. However, even the base model Ioniq 9 S is extremely competent and boasts a competitive price, making it the go-to electric SUV for people who want the best bang for their buck.
Tesla Cybertruck
There's no denying that the Tesla Cybertruck boasts one of the most polarizing designs on the EV market, but this is far from the only criterion this car should be judged on. Look past the surface, and the Cybertruck will wow you with an impressive suite of features that make it one of the best electric trucks on the market. Similar to the Ford F-150 Lightning, this truck goes from zero-to-60 in four seconds, making it clear that this truck's power is nothing to scoff at. The quiet cabin and comfortable interiors further add to the satisfaction of driving this unique EV.
Taking the plunge can be a tough ask, but the jaw-dropping 88 J.D. Power Consumer Rating and 4.6 Consumer Rating on Edmunds make it clear that buyers are more than satisfied with their Cybertruck. The vehicle almost doubles as a style statement for many, and it helps that the incredible towing capacity — which reaches up to 11,000 pounds — makes the utility of this vehicle all the more apparent. The Tesla Supercharger network is yet another perk that makes the Cybertruck a great purchase for anyone who wants to own a stylish and powerful EV truck.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Boasting a retro look and an unapologetic style that makes this electric vehicle perfect for a scenic road trip, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is the perfect EV for a family that loves to be on the move every summer. While the range may be slightly low for a vehicle that's clearly built for longer drives, it shouldn't dissuade you from checking out everything else the ID. Buzz has to offer. Comfort is one of the biggest perks of this EV, with the front-row seats having the holy triumvirate of heating, cooling, and massage functionalities to make for a satisfying drive.
As one would expect, the ID. Buzz boasts a ton of space, and the third-row seats can be folded to further expand the cargo room. With a J.D. Power Customer Rating of 71 and a 3.6-star rating on Cars.com, this minivan has clearly pleased the bulk of its customer base. The ID. Buzz's tech is one of its biggest selling points, with a 12.9-inch touchscreen being quite responsive and easy to use while driving. The cabin also has a ventilated charging pad that prevents device overheating, along with eight USB-C ports to ensure that everyone's devices stay charged on lengthy trips.
Methodology
EVs have been chosen based on their Owner Satisfaction Rating on Consumer Reports and their Consumer Ratings on J.D. Power (both out of 100), along with owner ratings on Edmunds and Cars.com (both out of five stars). Any vehicle with a solid average score across three of these sites — either above 70 or 3.5, depending on the scoring system — or a truly exceptional score on a single site has been deemed worthy of a mention.