The 5 Best EVs For Winter And Snow, According To Experts

Driving an electric vehicle (EV) in wintery, snowy conditions poses unique challenges compared to warmer seasons, and selecting the right EV for winter use in snow means paying attention to specific technical and performance details. Cold weather impacts the driving dynamics due to slick surfaces, snow, and ice, but equally important is the battery performance. Lithium-ion cells exhibit slower chemical reactions at low temperatures, resulting in less energy available and reduced charging rates. Additionally, cabin heating in EVs draws directly from the battery, further reducing effective driving range.

Beyond range loss, winter driving demands strong traction, all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive capability, a well-engineered stability control system, and tires suited for snow and ice. When evaluating EVs for winter use, key criteria should include: how much range is lost in cold temperatures (how resilient the battery and thermal systems are), whether the vehicle supports a heat pump or other efficient cabin and battery heating, how robust the driveline and AWD systems are for low-grip situations, as well as charging performance in cold weather.

Studies show that in freezing ambient conditions, many EVs typically fall within 75% to 85% of their ideal temperature range. Vehicles equipped with a heat pump tend to lose less range. In snowy terrain, vehicles with low center of gravity (thanks to ground-mounted battery packs), good chassis stability, and dedicated winter/traction models will fare better. Let's review five EVs that stand out for winter and snow performance, combining range resilience and capable traction.