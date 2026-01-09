3 Popular Car Models That Are Removing Apple CarPlay

A few years ago, GM announced a plan to begin phasing out CarPlay support in select vehicles. GM's decision naturally generated a lot of pushback from iPhone owners who have become accustomed to the seamless user experience CarPlay provides. GM's decision isn't exactly user friendly and, unsurprisingly, is designed to make GM more money via subscription revenue as opposed to creating a stellar user experience.

GM's decision to phase out CarPlay support is part of a multi-year plan. In other words, the transition away from CarPlay isn't happening instantaneously and will be a gradual evolution until the feature is completely phased out by 2028. For the time being, GM's phasing out of CarPlay has only impacted electric vehicles. Eventually, GM's plan to remove CarPlay will expand to include gas-powered vehicles as well.

This strategy was confirmed by GM CEO Mary Barra who, during a podcast interview, said the following: "We made a decision to prioritize our EV vehicles during this timeframe, and as we go forward, we'll continue across the portfolio." As it stands now, GM has yet to disclose a timeframe for when gas-powered GM vehicles will ship without CarPlay. Suffice it to say, if CarPlay is a feature you've grown accustomed to or is a must-have, you might want to steer clear of GM vehicles altogether. Meanwhile, below is a list of three popular car models from GM that will not ship with CarPlay support.